1A Boys Wrestling: Castle Rock sweeps league duals

CASTLE ROCK — All five 1A TriCo wrestling teams were in Castle Rock on Monday for league duals. Each team went head-to-head, and at the end of the day it was clear the Rockets stood above the rest.

Castle Rock won all four of its duals on Monday against Seton Catholic, King’s Way Christian, Columbia (White Salmon) and La Center on what Rockets coach Joe Godinho called a “good building day.”

“Everyone kind of limped into the dual meets here, but we had to get her done with the way everything is…But it was a good day for us,” Godinho said.

Multiple teams — including the Rockets — came into the duals missing some key cogs due to injuries and COVID protocols and Godinho estimated that White Salmon was only able to bring about a third of their team.

But the Rockets weren’t making excuses and they started by taking down Seton Catholic 54-12. Skylar Ammons (106 pounds), Travis Molden (120) and Gage Cayan (220) all won their matches by pinning their foes to propel Castle Rock. The Rockets also got some help from Seton Catholic with seven forfeits.

Next, the Rockets dominated King’s Way 66-6. Wyatt Orth (138) and Stpehen Ibsen (160) both picked up pins to lead the Rockets as King’s Way also had a large handful of forfeits.

The Rockets then moved on to downing White Salmon 66-12. Molden, Landon Ramos (132) and Ethan Sands (195) did the work with more wins on pins.

Castle Rock was strategic throughout the day, saving some of their banged up wrestlers for the final matchup with La Center. The Rockets’ tactics worked as they beat the Wildcats 54-28 to finish perfect on the day.

Ian Burton (138) was strapped on the headgear for his only matchup of the day and picked up a pin in the process. Peyton Lindsley (113) was wrestling up a weight class for the first time and managed to pin his foe as well.

“Peyton took care of it and got the pin out of it,” Godnho said.”It’s always to give him a nice welcome up in the next weight class.”

Asa Hamer (145) and Ibsen also finished off with pins to help lift the Rockets.

“Even with our numbers down, we’ve still got quality wrestlers that are going to step up,” Godinho said, wrapping up the long day of wrestling.

Now the Rockets’ attention will turn to mainly weekend matches as they look to get healthy before the postseason begins.

“Just kind of try to hone in on what we’re doing right and try to fix the things that we need to fix,” Godinho said.

