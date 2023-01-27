1A/3A High School Wrestling: Castle Rock dominates Mountain View on the mats

Castle Rock took down Mountain View 57-18 in a non-league dual meet on Thursday.

Skylar Ammons opened the varsity wrestling session with a pin over his Mountain View opponent in the 106-pound division to set the tone for the Rockets in the match. Landon Fulton at 113 pounds and Cooper Williams at 120 pounds did likewise to keep the Rockets rolling.

Castle Rock would pick up forfeit wins for Landon Ramos at 126 pounds and Nolen Nelson at 132 pounds. Tony Ibsen picked up a 9-1 decision win at 138 pounds and Ian Burton made it seven consecutive wins to open the match with a 7-1 decision at 145 pounds.

Eli Shulke followed Burton’s win with a pin in his match at 152 pounds in the match.

“(Shulke) was down by four points with under 45 seconds left and won by fall,” Castle Rock assistant coach Kyle Godinho noted. “Everyone else that won did it handedly."

The Rockets’ run of eight consecutive wins ended with their first loss, coming in the 160-pound division. Stephen Ibsen would put the team back on track with a pin to win his match at 170 pounds. Mountain View rebounded to win the next three matches in the 182, 195 and 220-pound classes.

Aaron Smiley capped the Castle Rock win with a pin to win his 285-pound match.

"All our kids are getting settled into their final weight drops and are wrestling well right now," Godinho said. "We just need to keep this momentum going into the postseason.”