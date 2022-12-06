1A/2A High School Wrestling: Castle Rock roughs up R.A. Long in non-league dual

CASTLE ROCK — Brady Hamer set the tone for Castle Rock in its dual meet of the season against R.A. Long on Monday with a pin over Juan Orozco in the 106-pound weight class.

The Rockets went on to defeat R.A. Long by a score of 66-9 in their first single-dual home meet since 2019.

"(Hamer) wrestled with a lot of confidence tonight," Castle Rock assistant coach Kyle Godinho said. "The rest of the team took care of business."

The hosts also saw Cooper Williams (120 pounds), Landon Ramos (138), Wyatt Orth (160), Stephen Ibsen (170), Aaron Smiley (285) and Kamiah Garelan win by pin over their respective Lumberjack foes.

The Jacks managed a couple highlights on Monday. Hassan Abdi beat the Rockets’ Ian Burton 8-6 in the 152-pound weight class in three periods. Gabe Tootoosis-Didier pinned Noah Shulke in the first period of their match at 220 pounds and on the girls side Nicole Walker won by fall in the first period of her match.

The Jills’ Olivia Angle also picked up a victory by besting Phaedra Mathis 16-5 after three periods at 120 pounds.

There were five weight classes in which the Jacks did not field a wrestler at, handing the Rockets a fistful of victories right off the bat. Those divisions were 126, 132, 145, 182 and 195 which meant that Travis Molden, Justin Behrend, Tony Ibsen, Mason Darvell and Danny Hicker all won by forfeit.

“It felt good getting back to one versus one duals," Godinho said. "Both teams and fans getting into the dual created a fun atmosphere."

Castle Rock was scheduled to be back on its home mats at home on Wednesday against Mark Morris.

R.A. Long is set to travel to Columbia River on Thursday for its next match.