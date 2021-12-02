1A/2A/3A Wrestling: Scots, Jacks, and Rockets get ready to roll at Castle Rock mixer

CASTLE ROCK — After a bizarre season of COVID-19 protocols and rule changes that included taking the mats outside last spring, multiple local wrestling teams got a chance to pack into a gym together for a four-team mixer hosted by Castle Rock on Wednesday night. Kelso, R.A. Long and W.F. West battled it out in a mishmash of matchups in order to get their athletes some much-needed early season experience.

“That’s the most important thing, so that people see some type of ordinary wrestling,” Castle Rock coach Joe Godinho said. “They’re not wearing masks out on the mat, they’re out there competing for six minutes with a gym full of fans. Just kind of getting back to normal, that’s what we’ve been shooting for since this whole thing started.”

The early season roundup played more like a jamboree than a tournament as team scores weren’t being tallied and it was up to coaches to determine what they wanted to track in terms of progress for their players.

The host Rockets wanted to gauge where they stood this early in the year and how they stacked up against wrestlers they weren’t yet familiar with.

“We’re looking to see where we’re at with our wind and how good of shape we’re in,” Godinho said. “What little techniques we’re working on and they’re not picking up on. When you’re working with your teammate every day and they’ve both got the same bad habits... So this really shows off the bad habits and some of the good habits we can build on.”

For R.A. Long coach Josh Johnson, it was all about getting his wrestlers some much needed experience.

“We’ve got a lot of young guys — a lot of young guys that work hard with some promise — but I just wanted to see some mat time,” Johnson said. “It’s always good, especially against these three teams…you really get exposed and you see what you need to work on.”

Kelso also wanted to see some time in real matches, according to coach Bob Freund. More specifically, the Hilanders wanted to get their feet under them before they hit a grueling stretch against quality opponents with a fair amount of travel mixed in for good measure.

“We have a really, really tough schedule for the next four weeks,” Freund said. “We’re going to see about a fourth of the 3A teams this weekend. Then we’re going down to Oregon for the Rose City, which is a two-day tough tournament. Then we’re going to Idaho for Tri-State the next week and then to Reno the week after that.”

The Hilanders didn’t keep score or keep track of wins on Wednesday, but Freund is focused on the road they have ahead of them as he foresees a handful of State-level competitors emerging from his team.

“I think we’ve got eight to ten kids depending on our region we end up in that have the ability to get there,” he said.

Freund mentioned some experience coming back as leaders of the pack like Ashton Ammons, Tyler Roggow, Brady Phillips, David Mirenta and his son Ethan Freund.

Altogether, Freund said he saw improvement throughout the evening from his competitors, but noted several aspects that need some fine-tuning.

“Every match, I think we picked up the pace a little bit today, so that was a good sight,” he said. “I like the fact that we’ve been working a lot on a couple things off our feet — on pressure on the head and clearing the ties — and I thought our kids did a great job of staying on the head and working to get to short snaps and things like that.”

This winter the Hilanders are working multiple wrestlers back into the fold as many athletes were forced to choose between sports last spring due to the condensed COVID-altered schedules.

“A lot of our seniors did not wrestle last (season), so now we’ve got to get them back and get their offense going and just work on some things tonight that we’re lacking in,” Freund said.

Similarly, the Rockets are feeling the impacts of the shortened season as they return to a full season.

“It’s tough because some of the kids that were out last year, they didn’t have the same structure as we’ve had other years, so it’s going to take a little bit more to restructure and get them wrestling hard every week,” Godinho said.

Castle Rock’s overall numbers are hovering around 15-20 people fewer than normal, but Godinho hopes Wednesday’s matches lit a spark in a few of those would-be wrestlers.

“We’ll try to fill it up as best we can,” he said. “Maybe some of these people that decided not to wrestle came out today and watched the matches and thought, ‘You know, I really miss it,’ and they might show up in the next week or so and give it a try.”

Skaylar Ammons and Travis Molden led the Rockets on Wednesday with two pins each to start the year strong. Ian Burton also picked up wins in both of his matches, one by pin and another by decision.

Gage Cayan, Eli Shulke and Wyatt Orth all picked up wins on pins for the Rockets, while Kendal Huff, Landon Fulton, Asa Hamer and Stephen Ibsen picked up wins by decision on the night.

“I saw a lot of effort, they wrestled hard,” Godinho said. “This is a tough matchup, we’ve got good programs here and some very good wrestlers that have wrestled quite a bit. I just wanted to see the kids compete and that’s what they did, they went out there and competed hard.”

R.A. Long brought the most inexperienced crew Wednesday, but the Jacks still managed to walk away with four wins. Gabe Tootoosis-Didier picked up wins in both his matches while Ian Elmore and Tyler West also picked up wins for RAL.

“With the young squad we have, we’re just focused on doing the right things,” Johnson said. “I don’t care if we lose every dual, I don’t care if we lose every match. I want us chain wrestling and doing our moves that we teach and just getting that instinct. If they can do that this year, as young as we are, next year we’ll just hit the ground running.”

Johnson is already making the list of key fundamentals his Jacks needs to do to improve heading forward. Based on available evidence, he expects his team to respond well.

“We found five main things tonight and that’s awesome,” he said. “We have such tough kids that they’re going to work twice as hard now.”

All three teams will be back on the mat on Saturday. Castle Rock and R.A. Long will join a mix of other schools at Mark Morris for a mixer, and Kelso will be across the border in Portland at Davis High School.

