1A/2A/3A Wrestling: Castle Rock places first at Mark Morris tournament featuring R.A. Long, Kelso

Castle Rock took home the top team prize at the Three Rivers Classic at Mark Morris on Saturday in a tournament that also had R.A. Long, Kalama and Kelso in attendance.

Landon Fulton (106 pounds), Skylar Ammons (113) and Asa Hamer (152) all took the top spot in their respective weight classes to help propel the Rockets to the top of the nine-team mixer.

Travis Molden (120), Ian Burton (145) and Stephen Ibsen (160) all placed second for the Rockets.

R.A. Long took steps in the right direction at the tournament. The Jacks were led by Tyler West and Gabe Tootoosis-Didier, who both posted second place finishes. Ilyas Mehrer finished third for the Lumberjacks while two freshmen, Oscare Hernandez and Gunner George, also found the podium with third and fourth place finishes, respectively.

RAL coach Josh Johnson was sure to mention the effort of Grace Phillips and Kailyn Feuerstein representing the Lumberjills.

“Our girls were the toughest wrestlers at the tournament and never gave up against their girl, and even boy opponents,” Johnson said.

Mark Morris featured four finishers in the top four of their weight classes. Charlie Jones (113) finished second, Aimen Flemens (152) placed third and Jesus Favela (138) and Miguel Morales (220) both finished fourth for the Monarchs.

Kelso placed second at the tournament, however individual scores were unavailable. Kalama results were also unavailable before print deadline.

Kelso is set to host both R.A. Long and Castle Rock, along with a mix of other teams, Wednesday.

