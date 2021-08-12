WIAA rules update: No masks needed for athletes in the fall

As the new school year approaches against the backdrop of rising COVID-19 numbers across the state, the Washington State Department of Health released a set of safety measures for the upcoming school year, which will affect both athletes and adults come the fall sports season.
The measures come in the latest update to the DOH’s “K-12 COVID-19 Requirements for Summer 2021 and the 2021-2022 School Year” packet, which came down Wednesday, and mostly cover guidelines for masks and COVID-19 screenings. As of now, the requirements are less strict than they were for most of the recent winter and spring seasons, but for certain sports, the new orders incentivize vaccinations for athletes.
The main difference between rules for vaccinated and unvaccinated athletes comes for the high-contact indoor sports — basketball and wrestling. Come the winter, vaccinated hoopsters and wrestlers won’t have to wear masks while competing. Unvaccinated players will be made to choose between wearing a mask during play or participating in screening tests twice a week during the season, as well as rapid antigen testing within 24 hours of every game.
If an athlete returns a positive test, the program will have to perform contact tracing, and all unvaccinated athletes, coaches, and personnel deemed to be close contacts should go into quarantine immediately. Vaccinated athletes and personnel will be tested within 3-5 days and mask up for two weeks, but won’t have to isolate unless they themselves test positive or develop symptoms.
Other than those two sports, though, the DOH’s current guidelines are set so athletes won’t have to mask up during play, regardless of vaccination status. That includes every sport played in the upcoming fall season; football, soccer, cross country, tennis, and golf are outdoor sports — which are all exempt from masks — and volleyball is considered moderate-contact.
The rules get a little stricter when it comes to people who aren’t playing in the games.
For outdoor sports, masks are “recommended” for everyone not on the field — that is, coaches, trainers, referees, and spectators — but not required.
For indoor sports, all coaches, trainers, and other school officials must wear masks whether they’re vaccinated or not. Fans will need to mask up as well, and should be seated in spaced-out “family units” to avoid clusters in close proximity. Referees will follow the same guidelines as players; if they’re vaccinated they won’t have to wear a mask during play, and if they’re not they either have to mask up or undergo consistent screenings.
Outside of games, the guidelines maintain the split in rules between indoor and outdoor activities, with masks being “encouraged” for any indoor practices. The only firm mandate is that masks will be required for everybody in weight rooms, which are often used by multiple teams as well as PE classes in a day.