WIAA rules update: No masks needed for athletes in the fall

Other than those two sports, though, the DOH’s current guidelines are set so athletes won’t have to mask up during play, regardless of vaccination status. That includes every sport played in the upcoming fall season; football, soccer, cross country, tennis, and golf are outdoor sports — which are all exempt from masks — and volleyball is considered moderate-contact.

The rules get a little stricter when it comes to people who aren’t playing in the games.

For outdoor sports, masks are “recommended” for everyone not on the field — that is, coaches, trainers, referees, and spectators — but not required.

For indoor sports, all coaches, trainers, and other school officials must wear masks whether they’re vaccinated or not. Fans will need to mask up as well, and should be seated in spaced-out “family units” to avoid clusters in close proximity. Referees will follow the same guidelines as players; if they’re vaccinated they won’t have to wear a mask during play, and if they’re not they either have to mask up or undergo consistent screenings.

Outside of games, the guidelines maintain the split in rules between indoor and outdoor activities, with masks being “encouraged” for any indoor practices. The only firm mandate is that masks will be required for everybody in weight rooms, which are often used by multiple teams as well as PE classes in a day.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.