Prep Volleyball

WSVCA High School Volleyball Polls

Toutle Lake volleyball Brandhorst and Hadaller

Toutle Lake's Grace Hadaller leaps to congratulate Layni Brandhorst after her teammate landed a rather miraculous kill from the back row during a 2B District IV volleyball semifinal match against Napavine, Nov. 2, in Adna.

 Jordan Nailon

Class 4A

1, Puyallup. 2, North Creek. 3, Lake Stevens. 4, Curtis. 5, Graham Kapowsin. 6, Mount Rainier. 7, Wenatchee. 8, (tie) Camas and West Valley (Yakima). 10, Richland. Others (in alphabetical order): Emerald Ridge, Kamiakin, Kennedy Catholic, Tahoma.

Class 3A

1, Lakeside. 2, (tie) Bellevue and Mount Spokane. 4, Snohomish. 5, Mead. 6, Peninsula. 7, Ridgeline. 8, (tie) North Thurston and Prairie. 10, Ingraham. Others: Gig Harbor, Kelso, Lake Washington, Meadowdale, Spanaway Lake.

Class 2A

1, Columbia River. 2, Lynden. 3, Burlington-Edison. 4, Ellensburg. 5, Ridgefield. 6, Enumclaw. 7, White River. 8, Washington. 9, Selah. 10, Archbishop Murphy. Others: Ephrata, North Kitsap, Pullman, Sedro Woolley, Tumwater.

Class 1A

1, Chelan. 2, Annie Wright. 3, La Center. 4, Freeman. 5, Lynden Christian. 6, Cascade Christian. 7, Castle Rock. 8, (tie) Nooksack Valley and College Place. 10, Lakeside (Nine Mile Falls). Other: Connell.

Class 2B

1, Kalama. 2, La Conner. 3, (tie) Colfax and Manson. 5, Adna. 6, Goldendale. 7, Napavine. 8, Liberty (Spangle). 9, Brewster. 10, (tie) Lind-Ritzville-Sprague-Washtucna-Harrington and Toutle Lake. Others: Forks, Granger, Mabton, Okanogan, Tri-Cities Prep.

Class 1B

1, Oakesdale. 2, Mossyrock. 3, (tie) Mary Walker and Naselle. 5, Liberty Christian. 6, Neah Bay. 7, Northport. 8, Wilbur-Creston-Keller. 9, Pomeroy. 10, Mount Vernon Christian. Others: Entiat, Odessa, St. John-Endicott-LaCrosse, Willapa Valley.

