WSVCA High School Volleyball Polls

3A
1, Mead. 2, Bellevue. 3, Lakeside (Seattle). 4, Snohomish. 5, North Thurston. 6, Mount Spokane. 7, Peninsula. 8, Ballard. 9, Lynnwood. 10, Prairie. Others: Ingraham, Kelso, Meadowdale, Spanaway Lake.
2A
1, Columbia River. 2, Lynden. 3, Burlington-Edison. 4, Enumclaw. 5, Ellensburg. 6, Ridgefield. 7, White River. 8, Washington. 9, Selah. 10, Archbishop Murphy. Others: North Kitsap, Pullman.
1A
1, Chelan. 2, Annie Wright. 3, Freeman. 4, La Center. 5, (tie) College Place and Lynden Christian. 7, (tie) Castle Rock and La Salle. 9, Hoquiam. 10, Eastside Prep. Others: Cascade Christian, Connell, Meridian, Omak.
2B
1, La Conner. 2, Kalama. 3, Manson. 4, Colfax. 5, Adna. 6, Toutle Lake. 7, Lind-Ritzville-Sprague-Washtucna-Harrington. 8, Goldendale. 9, (tie) Okanogan and Raymond. Others: Brewster, Forks, Granger, Tri-Cities Prep, Upper Columbia.
People are also reading…
1B
1, Oakesdale. 2, Mossyrock. 3, Naselle. 4, Mary Walker. 5, St. John-Endicott-LaCrosse. 6, Pomeroy. 7, Neah Bay. 8, Wilbur-Creston-Keller. 9, (tie) Entiat and Odessa. Others: Almira/Coulee-Hartline, Darrington, Mount Vernon Christian, Northport, Republic, Willapa Valley.