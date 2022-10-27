 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
agate
Prep Volleyball

WSVCA High School Volleyball Polls

  • 0
Toutle Lake and Kalama volleyball

Toutle Lake's Haileigh Cooper tries to tip the volleyball into a soft spot in the Kalama defense, Thursday, Oct. 20, in a pivotal C2BL match at Kalama. 

 Jordan Nailon

3A

1, Mead. 2, Bellevue. 3, Lakeside (Seattle). 4, Snohomish. 5, North Thurston. 6, Mount Spokane. 7, Peninsula. 8, Ballard. 9, Lynnwood. 10, Prairie. Others: Ingraham, Kelso, Meadowdale, Spanaway Lake.

2A

1, Columbia River. 2, Lynden. 3, Burlington-Edison. 4, Enumclaw. 5, Ellensburg. 6, Ridgefield. 7, White River. 8, Washington. 9, Selah. 10, Archbishop Murphy. Others: North Kitsap, Pullman.

1A

1, Chelan. 2, Annie Wright. 3, Freeman. 4, La Center. 5, (tie) College Place and Lynden Christian. 7, (tie) Castle Rock and La Salle. 9, Hoquiam. 10, Eastside Prep. Others: Cascade Christian, Connell, Meridian, Omak.

2B

1, La Conner. 2, Kalama. 3, Manson. 4, Colfax. 5, Adna. 6, Toutle Lake. 7, Lind-Ritzville-Sprague-Washtucna-Harrington. 8, Goldendale. 9, (tie) Okanogan and Raymond. Others: Brewster, Forks, Granger, Tri-Cities Prep, Upper Columbia.

People are also reading…

1B

1, Oakesdale. 2, Mossyrock. 3, Naselle. 4, Mary Walker. 5, St. John-Endicott-LaCrosse. 6, Pomeroy. 7, Neah Bay. 8, Wilbur-Creston-Keller. 9, (tie) Entiat and Odessa. Others: Almira/Coulee-Hartline, Darrington, Mount Vernon Christian, Northport, Republic, Willapa Valley.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Washington State Volleyball Coaches Association Polls

Washington State Volleyball Coaches Association Polls

The latest WSVCA rankings for high school volleyball teams in Washington. This week Kalama drops to No. 3, Toutle Lake cracks the top ten, Castle Rock slips a few spots, Naselle stays right where it was, and Kelso nearly rejoins the party.

Watch Now: Related Video

Serena Williams hints that she might not stay retired

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News