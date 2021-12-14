 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
agate

WSVCA All-State volleyball teams

  • 0
Bella Hadaller Kelso Volleyball

Kelso's Bella Hadaller leaps to make a play on the ball against Bishop Blanchet on Friday, Nov. 19, at the Yakima Valley SunDome. 

 Ryan Peerboom the Daily News

Class 3A

Player of the Year: Madi Zorn (Mead)

Coach of the Year: Katrina Cardinal (Peninsula)

First team

OH/RS: Teila Allen (Mt. Spokane)

OH/RS: Langley Griffin (Peninsula)

OH/RS: Mia Tunison (Mead)

OH/RS: Bella Hadaller (Kelso)

MB: Emily Hutchinson (Mead)

MB: Yazzy Mohammud (Lakeside)

S: Madi Zorn (Mead)

S: Lauren Wittmers (Peninsula)

L: Hannah Couch (Auburn Riverside)

Second team

OH/RS: Cassie Moeller (Mead)

OH/RS: Rebecca DePencier Pinero (Lakeside)

OH/RS: Alisia Silverthorn (Auburn Riverside)

People are also reading…

OH/RS: Emily Mekelburg (Arlington)

MB: Kadence Stoddard (Peninsula)

MB: Danikah Johnson (Mead)

S: Emily Dean (Lakeside)

S: Taylor Pederson (Arlington)

L: Kyla Randall (Mt. Spokane)

Local honorable mentions

MB: Natalie Fraley (Kelso)

Class 2A

Player of the Year: Rylie Reeves (Columbia River)

Coach of the Year: Breanne Smedley (Columbia River)

First team

OH/RS: Rylie Reeves (Columbia River)

OH/RS: Abby Harrell (Ellensburg)

OH/RS: Lauren Dreves (Columbia River)

OH/RS: Margot Keane (Pullman)

MB: Sydney Dreves (Columbia River)

MB: Emily Vossenkuhl (Ridgefield)

S: Amey Rainaud (Burlington-Edison)

S: Morgan Harter (Ridgefield)

L: Emily Paul (Ridgefield)

Second team

OH/RS: Gabrielle Faamausili (Steilacoom)

OH/RS: Charmayne Faa'mausili (Washington)

OH/RS: Lexie Mason (Burlington-Edison)

OH/RS: Ashley Shumate (Lynden)

MB: Naiatea Kaleopa (Steilacoom)

MB: Lenora Fuaga (Highline)

S: Carolina Hensen (Columbia River)

S: Danielle Faamausili (Steilacoom)

L: Kelli Kaelin (White River)

Local honorable mentions

L/DS: Madison Noel (Mark Morris)

Class 1A

Players of the Year: Diya Mishra (Overlake), Olivia Strandberg (Chelan)

Coach of the Year: Abbigail Phelps (Chelan)

First team

OH/RS: Diya Mishra (Overlake)

OH/RS: Olivia Strandberg (Chelan)

OH/RS: Finnley Claeys (Meridian)

OH/RS: Brooke Wirkkala (Castle Rock)

MB: Ashley Boswell (Freeman)

MB: Rae Wartelle (Annie Wright)

S: Juliana Perez (Chelan)

S: McKynnlie Dalan (Montesano)

L: Morgyn Harrison (Chelan)

Second team

OH/RS: Ella Schiene (La Center)

OH/RS: Kim Tercero (Cascade Christian)

OH/RS: Brynn Widner (Zillah)

OH/RS: Kira Sandoval (Chelan)

OH/RS: Tara Hutchinson (Annie Wright)

OH/RS: Zoe Hardy (College Place)

MB: Chloe Kennedy (Hoquiam)

MB: Bridget Young (King's Way)

S: Elena Kong (Eastside Prep)

S: Kamalani Enomoto (Annie Wright)

S: Malaysia Smith (Meridian)

L: Sunshine Watkins (Castle Rock)

Local honorable mentions

MB: Kynsi Bayes (Castle Rock)

MB: Paige Kessler (Castle Rock)

Class 2B

Player of the Year: Ellie Marble (La Conner)

Coach of the Year: Suzanne Marble (La Conner)

First team

OH/RS: Ellie Marble (La Conner)

OH/RS: Sahara Browning (Walla Walla Valley Academy)

OH/RS: Sarah Cook (La Conner)

OH/RS: Maycee Ward (Manson)

MB: Makayla Herrera (La Conner)

MB: Sara Hiebert (Goldendale)

S: Josephine Thompson (Manson)

S: Emma Keller (La Conner)

L: Rachel Cram (La Conner)

Second team

OH/RS: Kyra Gardner (Raymond)

OH/RS: Paige Chinchen (Kalama)

OH/RS: Aleena Lafferty (Okanogan)

OH/RS: Sydney Kinch (Lind/Ritzville)

MB: Asher Cai (Colfax)

MB: Kendal Collins (Kalama)

S: Rachel Gallagher (Goldendale)

S: Justice Brown (Colfax)

L: Kennedy Berry (Goldendale)

Local honorable mentions

S: Rhegan O'Neil (Kalama)

L: Reigha Niemeyer (Wahkiakum)

Class 1B

Players of the Year: Ashlynn Archer (St. John-Endicott/Lacrosse), Gianna Anderson (Oakesdale)

Coach of the Year: McKinzie Turner (Oakesdale)

First team

OH/RS: Gianna Anderson (Oakesdale)

OH/RS: Peyton Torrey (Mossyrock)

OH/RS: Vanessa Ceniceros (Pateros)

OH/RS: Audrey Wellhausen (Mary Walker)

MB: Ashlyn Archer (St. John-Endicott/Lacrosse)

MB: Belle Stark (Northport)

S: Alyvia Wright (Darrington)

S: Melloney Deife (Odessa)

L: Cami Larsen (St. John-Endicott/Lacrosse)

Second team

OH/RS: Oceana Aguirre (Neah Bay)

OH/RS: Emily Scrupps (Odessa)

OH/RS: Kaylin Shrives (Naselle)

OH/RS: Hailey Brooks (Mossyrock)

MB: Paige Houghtelling (Mossyrock)

MB: Koren Cumming (Neah Bay)

MB: Maci Brantner (Garfield-Paulouse)

S: Macey Gines (Mary Walker)

S: Peyton Dalton (Naselle)

L: Brynn Tarabochia (Naselle)

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Ex-NFL player Phillip Adams had 'unusually severe' CTE at time of slays: researchers

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News