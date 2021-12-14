WSVCA All-State volleyball teams

Class 3A
Player of the Year: Madi Zorn (Mead)
Coach of the Year: Katrina Cardinal (Peninsula)
First team
OH/RS: Teila Allen (Mt. Spokane)
OH/RS: Langley Griffin (Peninsula)
OH/RS: Mia Tunison (Mead)
OH/RS: Bella Hadaller (Kelso)
MB: Emily Hutchinson (Mead)
MB: Yazzy Mohammud (Lakeside)
S: Madi Zorn (Mead)
S: Lauren Wittmers (Peninsula)
L: Hannah Couch (Auburn Riverside)
Second team
OH/RS: Cassie Moeller (Mead)
OH/RS: Rebecca DePencier Pinero (Lakeside)
OH/RS: Alisia Silverthorn (Auburn Riverside)
OH/RS: Emily Mekelburg (Arlington)
MB: Kadence Stoddard (Peninsula)
MB: Danikah Johnson (Mead)
S: Emily Dean (Lakeside)
S: Taylor Pederson (Arlington)
L: Kyla Randall (Mt. Spokane)
Local honorable mentions
MB: Natalie Fraley (Kelso)
Class 2A
Player of the Year: Rylie Reeves (Columbia River)
Coach of the Year: Breanne Smedley (Columbia River)
First team
OH/RS: Rylie Reeves (Columbia River)
OH/RS: Abby Harrell (Ellensburg)
OH/RS: Lauren Dreves (Columbia River)
OH/RS: Margot Keane (Pullman)
MB: Sydney Dreves (Columbia River)
MB: Emily Vossenkuhl (Ridgefield)
S: Amey Rainaud (Burlington-Edison)
S: Morgan Harter (Ridgefield)
L: Emily Paul (Ridgefield)
Second team
OH/RS: Gabrielle Faamausili (Steilacoom)
OH/RS: Charmayne Faa'mausili (Washington)
OH/RS: Lexie Mason (Burlington-Edison)
OH/RS: Ashley Shumate (Lynden)
MB: Naiatea Kaleopa (Steilacoom)
MB: Lenora Fuaga (Highline)
S: Carolina Hensen (Columbia River)
S: Danielle Faamausili (Steilacoom)
L: Kelli Kaelin (White River)
Local honorable mentions
L/DS: Madison Noel (Mark Morris)
Class 1A
Players of the Year: Diya Mishra (Overlake), Olivia Strandberg (Chelan)
Coach of the Year: Abbigail Phelps (Chelan)
First team
OH/RS: Diya Mishra (Overlake)
OH/RS: Olivia Strandberg (Chelan)
OH/RS: Finnley Claeys (Meridian)
OH/RS: Brooke Wirkkala (Castle Rock)
MB: Ashley Boswell (Freeman)
MB: Rae Wartelle (Annie Wright)
S: Juliana Perez (Chelan)
S: McKynnlie Dalan (Montesano)
L: Morgyn Harrison (Chelan)
Second team
OH/RS: Ella Schiene (La Center)
OH/RS: Kim Tercero (Cascade Christian)
OH/RS: Brynn Widner (Zillah)
OH/RS: Kira Sandoval (Chelan)
OH/RS: Tara Hutchinson (Annie Wright)
OH/RS: Zoe Hardy (College Place)
MB: Chloe Kennedy (Hoquiam)
MB: Bridget Young (King's Way)
S: Elena Kong (Eastside Prep)
S: Kamalani Enomoto (Annie Wright)
S: Malaysia Smith (Meridian)
L: Sunshine Watkins (Castle Rock)
Local honorable mentions
MB: Kynsi Bayes (Castle Rock)
MB: Paige Kessler (Castle Rock)
Class 2B
Player of the Year: Ellie Marble (La Conner)
Coach of the Year: Suzanne Marble (La Conner)
First team
OH/RS: Ellie Marble (La Conner)
OH/RS: Sahara Browning (Walla Walla Valley Academy)
OH/RS: Sarah Cook (La Conner)
OH/RS: Maycee Ward (Manson)
MB: Makayla Herrera (La Conner)
MB: Sara Hiebert (Goldendale)
S: Josephine Thompson (Manson)
S: Emma Keller (La Conner)
L: Rachel Cram (La Conner)
Second team
OH/RS: Kyra Gardner (Raymond)
OH/RS: Paige Chinchen (Kalama)
OH/RS: Aleena Lafferty (Okanogan)
OH/RS: Sydney Kinch (Lind/Ritzville)
MB: Asher Cai (Colfax)
MB: Kendal Collins (Kalama)
S: Rachel Gallagher (Goldendale)
S: Justice Brown (Colfax)
L: Kennedy Berry (Goldendale)
Local honorable mentions
S: Rhegan O'Neil (Kalama)
L: Reigha Niemeyer (Wahkiakum)
Class 1B
Players of the Year: Ashlynn Archer (St. John-Endicott/Lacrosse), Gianna Anderson (Oakesdale)
Coach of the Year: McKinzie Turner (Oakesdale)
First team
OH/RS: Gianna Anderson (Oakesdale)
OH/RS: Peyton Torrey (Mossyrock)
OH/RS: Vanessa Ceniceros (Pateros)
OH/RS: Audrey Wellhausen (Mary Walker)
MB: Ashlyn Archer (St. John-Endicott/Lacrosse)
MB: Belle Stark (Northport)
S: Alyvia Wright (Darrington)
S: Melloney Deife (Odessa)
L: Cami Larsen (St. John-Endicott/Lacrosse)
Second team
OH/RS: Oceana Aguirre (Neah Bay)
OH/RS: Emily Scrupps (Odessa)
OH/RS: Kaylin Shrives (Naselle)
OH/RS: Hailey Brooks (Mossyrock)
MB: Paige Houghtelling (Mossyrock)
MB: Koren Cumming (Neah Bay)
MB: Maci Brantner (Garfield-Paulouse)
S: Macey Gines (Mary Walker)
S: Peyton Dalton (Naselle)
L: Brynn Tarabochia (Naselle)