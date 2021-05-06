Woodland's Swett named Gatorade state volleyball POY

The 2021 winter volleyball season may be well over, but Woodland’s Emma Swett continues to rack up the awards.
Thursday morning, the senior, committed to play for the University of Portland this coming fall, earned the Gatorade State Player of the Year award for volleyball in Washington.
“It’s been a crazy morning for sure, my phone has been blowing up,” Swett said with a laugh. “But I’m feeling pretty awesome.”
She’s the first Woodland student-athlete to win a Gatorade Player of the Year award in any sport, and the first athlete from Cowlitz County to win in two decades, since Kelso’s Serena Settlemier won for softball in 2000.
Now, Swett is one of 50 finalists for Gatorade’s National Player of the Year award for volleyball; no athlete from Washington has ever won the top honor, handed annually since 1995.
With the high school season two months in the rear-view mirror, Swett said she’s fully back to club volleyball mode; she plays for Oregon Juniors Volleyball Academy in Beaverton, where her teammate, Daley McClellan, was just named Gatorade’s Oregon Player of the Year. But the announcement Thursday was a happy break in the grind and a reminder of her recently-finished career as a Beaver.
“It’s a good final thing to remember my high school career,” Swett said. “It’s a reminder a few months later of all that I did and how accomplished a career it was at Woodland. It’s exciting, and I can kind of put that chapter to rest with this accolade.”
Swett helped lead Woodland to a 9-4 record in 2021 and a second-place spot at the 2A District IV tournament, earning 2A Greater St. Helense League Player of the Year honors along the way. She posted 159 kills on an even .300 hitting percentage and added 118 digs, 77 assists, 22 aces, and 16 blocks, playing all six rotations in a season that capped off a career that saw her all over the floor.
“She played pretty much any position that was asked of her over the past four years,” Woodland coach Danielle Hutton said. “She set for us, she was a middle, an opposite, and outside. She could literally do it all for us. This year especially being a six-rotation player, she helped us out tremendously.”
Swett’s ability to do it all and do it all well shone through from her very first day on campus. She was voted a team captain every year from her freshman season onward, and became a consistent, stabilizing force on the roster that became even more necessary when COVID-19 affected volleyball in so many ways.
“Having that consistent leadership, even in a crazy time, it brings a sense of calm, because you know, ‘We’re fine, we have a leader to look to, and we’re going to make the best of it,’” Hutton said. “I think we definitely did this season. As crazy as it was, we were able to make the best of it, and a lot of that came from her leadership.”
Despite only playing an abbreviated senior year, she still racked up 771 kills in her high school career.