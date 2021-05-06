Woodland's Swett named Gatorade state volleyball POY

Swett helped lead Woodland to a 9-4 record in 2021 and a second-place spot at the 2A District IV tournament, earning 2A Greater St. Helense League Player of the Year honors along the way. She posted 159 kills on an even .300 hitting percentage and added 118 digs, 77 assists, 22 aces, and 16 blocks, playing all six rotations in a season that capped off a career that saw her all over the floor.

“She played pretty much any position that was asked of her over the past four years,” Woodland coach Danielle Hutton said. “She set for us, she was a middle, an opposite, and outside. She could literally do it all for us. This year especially being a six-rotation player, she helped us out tremendously.”

Swett’s ability to do it all and do it all well shone through from her very first day on campus. She was voted a team captain every year from her freshman season onward, and became a consistent, stabilizing force on the roster that became even more necessary when COVID-19 affected volleyball in so many ways.

“Having that consistent leadership, even in a crazy time, it brings a sense of calm, because you know, ‘We’re fine, we have a leader to look to, and we’re going to make the best of it,’” Hutton said. “I think we definitely did this season. As crazy as it was, we were able to make the best of it, and a lot of that came from her leadership.”