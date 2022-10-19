 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
High School Volleyball

Washington State Volleyball Coaches Association Polls

Toutle Lake volleyball team celebrate stock

The Fighting Ducks share a moment of levity after finishing a sweep of Winlock, Tuesday, Oct. 18, in Toutle. The win set Toutle Lake up with a date at Kalama to determine the league title.

 Jordan Nailon

3A

1, North Thurston. 2, Lakeside (Seattle). 3, Mead. 4, Bellevue. 5, Mount Spokane. 6, Snohomish. 7, Peninsula. 8, Prairie. 9, Ballard. 10, Meadowdale. Others: Auburn Riverside, Ferndale, Ingraham, Kelso, Lake Washington, Lynnwood, Ridgeline, Spanaway Lake.

2A

1, Columbia River. 2, Burlington-Edison. 3, Lynden. 4, Ellensburg. 5, (tie) Enumclaw and Ridgefield. 7, Selah. 8, White River. 9, Archbishop Murphy. 10, North Kitsap. Others: Tumwater, Washington.

1A

1, Chelan. 2, Freeman. 3, Annie Wright. 4, La Center. 5, College Place. 6, Lynden Christian. 7, Omak. 8, Meridian. 9, La Salle. 10, Castle Rock. Others: Cascade Christian, Cedar Park Christian, Connell, Eastside Prep, Hoquiam, Nooksack Valley.

2B

1, La Conner. 2, Manson. 3, Kalama. 4, Colfax. 5, Goldendale. 6, Lind-Ritzville-Sprague-Washtucna-Harrington. 7, Adna. 8, Brewster. 9, Okanogan. 10, Toutle Lake. Others: Coupeville, Granger, Napavine, Raymond, River View, Tri-Cities Prep.

1B

1, Oakesdale. 2, Mossyrock. 3, Naselle. 4, (tie) Mary Walker and St. John-Endicott-LaCrosse. 6, Pomeroy. 7, (tie) Entiat and Neah Bay. 9, Mount Vernon Christian. 10, Almira/Coulee-Hartline. Others: Darrington, Grace Academy, Liberty Christian, Northport, Odessa, Republic, Wilbur-Creston-Keller, Willapa Valley.

