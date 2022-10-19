Washington State Volleyball Coaches Association Polls

3A
1, North Thurston. 2, Lakeside (Seattle). 3, Mead. 4, Bellevue. 5, Mount Spokane. 6, Snohomish. 7, Peninsula. 8, Prairie. 9, Ballard. 10, Meadowdale. Others: Auburn Riverside, Ferndale, Ingraham, Kelso, Lake Washington, Lynnwood, Ridgeline, Spanaway Lake.
2A
1, Columbia River. 2, Burlington-Edison. 3, Lynden. 4, Ellensburg. 5, (tie) Enumclaw and Ridgefield. 7, Selah. 8, White River. 9, Archbishop Murphy. 10, North Kitsap. Others: Tumwater, Washington.
1A
1, Chelan. 2, Freeman. 3, Annie Wright. 4, La Center. 5, College Place. 6, Lynden Christian. 7, Omak. 8, Meridian. 9, La Salle. 10, Castle Rock. Others: Cascade Christian, Cedar Park Christian, Connell, Eastside Prep, Hoquiam, Nooksack Valley.
2B
1, La Conner. 2, Manson. 3, Kalama. 4, Colfax. 5, Goldendale. 6, Lind-Ritzville-Sprague-Washtucna-Harrington. 7, Adna. 8, Brewster. 9, Okanogan. 10, Toutle Lake. Others: Coupeville, Granger, Napavine, Raymond, River View, Tri-Cities Prep.
1B
1, Oakesdale. 2, Mossyrock. 3, Naselle. 4, (tie) Mary Walker and St. John-Endicott-LaCrosse. 6, Pomeroy. 7, (tie) Entiat and Neah Bay. 9, Mount Vernon Christian. 10, Almira/Coulee-Hartline. Others: Darrington, Grace Academy, Liberty Christian, Northport, Odessa, Republic, Wilbur-Creston-Keller, Willapa Valley.