Volleyball roundup: Naselle sweeps 'scrappy' Wahkiakum in energetic match

NASELLE — For a set, Naselle volleyball coach Rebekah Wirkkala thought her side could have been playing in a postseason match, just two days into the fall.
“It felt like we were at State,” she said. “It was loud and crazy.”
But that set — the second, to be specific — was the only tight one in the Comets’ home opener against Wahkiakum, which ended in a 25-13, 28-26, 26-16 sweep for the hosts.
“I just have a lot of girls that are consistent, and they’re pretty even-tempered… they learn from their mistakes and move on fairly quickly,” Wirkkala said. “And they’re all juniors and seniors, which helps a lot.”
After cruising through the first set, the Comets found themselves in a back-and-forth slugfest with a Wahkiakum side that hangs its hat on two things: lockdown defense and otherworldly energy.
And while neither team could get a foothold to start a real run, the gym just got louder and louder.
“They’re just super scrappy,” Wirkkala said. “They dig up a lot of things, so we had to be smart. We had to place the ball more because we couldn’t just hammer it. We just had to be smarter with our offense and our hitting approach.”
Kaylin Shrives did a good deal of the damage at the net, leading Naselle on offense with 10 kills and added a block and 13 digs on defense.
“She explodes with her approach,” Wirkkala said. “She flies in the air, and she just hammers it. Even if she messes up, her approach fires her team up, she’s so explosive.”
In the end, it came down to setter Bella Columbo, who to that point had struggled at the service line, to serve the final run after the set went to extra points.
“I was really proud of her for that focus and that grit that she had, like ‘I can do this, this is basic, reaching up high,’” Wirkkala said. “She just dialed it in. That’s what they all did. Controlling those emotions, that’s really hard.”
The other statline that jumps off the page came courtesy of libero Brynn Tarabochia. But while her 23 digs — and Wirkkala said that number probably could be much higher with a more lenient scorer working the book — led the Comets on defense, it was her own serving output that nearly gave Naselle a set by itself.
When the Comets sided out early in the first set to take a quick 3-1 lead, Tarabochia stepped back to the line and fired. Then she did it again, and again, and again, and the Mules simply couldn’t handle it.
“The way she contacts it, it’s like a float and top-spin, kind of both,” Wirkkala said. “It moves side to side and it drops when she’s on. And it’s right above the tape. It’s hard. And she can place it, so she also served a couple short ones.”
Tarabochia powered the Comets to a 9-0 run, with seven of those points coming on aces, and Naselle never looked back in the set. The junior added one more ace later in the match, finishing with eight on the night.
After the drama that was the second set, the close scores continued into the third, until the Comets slowly started to pull away with short serving run after short serving run, eventually winning by nine.
Mega Leitz led Wahkiakum with six digs, while Wahkiakum coach Kayli Hurley said Courtney Carlson and Miya Kerstetter put in “scrappy” shifts on the right side, and Bailey McKinley added a block and four touches.
“We had a lot of unforced errors and a sizeable list of things to work on,” Hurley said. “But definitely, they worked to get better from set to set, so I’m pleased with that."
Naselle (2-0) is set to face another 2B opponent in Ilwaco on Thursday, while Wahkiakum (0-1) will host R.A. Long.
Rockets hit ground running in sweep of Ducks
TOUTLE LAKE — The Castle Rock volleyball team ruined Toutle Lake’s opening night at home Wednesday, leaving back west along the highway with a 25-12, 25-22, 25-22 sweep in non-league play.
“For the first match of the season, I felt great about where we’re headed,” Castle Rock coach Jeana Bayes said.
While the Rockets returned most of their weapons from the side that went 8-4 in the winter season, they had to bring in a new setter to set them all up. In stepped junior Samatha Farland, who logged 39 assists in her setting debut.
“I was super excited with her play tonight,” Bayes said. “She did a great job.”
The bulk of her sets went to the attacking trio of Paige Kessler, Brooke Wirkkala, and Kynsi Bayes. Kessler led the way with 13 kills, Wirkkala added 11, and Bayes put up 10 to make it three Rockets in double-figures come the end of the third set.
“They were connecting really well,” Bayes said. “I was really proud of the time that they’ve been putting in working together.”
Defensively, Rhiannon Sibbett notched eight digs to lead Castle Rock.
Jordyn Grabenhorst finished with six assists and four kills to lead toutle Lake. Natalie Bair and Grace Hadaller both had three kills, while Bair added five assists.
“Excited to be back and playing this season,” Toutle Lake coach Don Merzoian said. “We definitely have our work cut out for us this year with a young team.”
Castle Rock (1-0) is set to play at Kalama on Thursday, while Toutle Lake (0-1) will go to Adna.
Chinooks finally drop a set, still win season opener on the road
HAZEL DELL — The Kalama volleyball team hit a bit of a snag in its opener Wednesday at King’s Way Christian, but all that ultimately ended up meaning was the the Chinooks would have to settle for a four-set win instead of a sweep, downing the Knights 25-16, 25-11, 22-25, 25-11.
“Though it took us four sets, I am extremely pleased with how we played tonight,” Kalama coach Jeni O’Neil said. “Lots of energy and lots of fight. Looking forward to a great season.”
The only real consequence of the third set was that Kalama’s streak of set wins — which ran through the entirety of its 13-match winter season — ended at 41 straight sets won. It’s the first time in 663 days, dating back to the 2019 postseason, that the Chinooks didn’t sweep.
“I think we got complacent and had a lull in the third set,” O’Neil said. “Our serve-receive struggled and we made 16 errors. However I turned it into a learning moment opposed to being upset about the loss of the set.”
For the rest of the match, though, the Chinooks dominated, only allowing an average of 12.7 points in the three sets they won.
With Marlee Vickers graduated, Irene Martinez moved from the middle to the pin and shined in her season debut, leading Kalama with 12 kills and adding three digs.
“Irene moved to the outside and is totally stepping up,” O’Neil said. “I’m loving her progress.”
Paige Chinchin led Kalama with 17 digs and also put up seven kills. Setter Rhegan O’Neil dished out 28 assists and came close to a double-double, finishing with eight digs. At the back, freshman Taylor Hoggatt debuted as Kalama’s new libero, logging nine digs and 100% serving.
Kalama (1-0) will get another 1A opponent on Thursday when it welcomes Castle Rock.