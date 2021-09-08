Volleyball roundup: Naselle sweeps 'scrappy' Wahkiakum in energetic match

“She explodes with her approach,” Wirkkala said. “She flies in the air, and she just hammers it. Even if she messes up, her approach fires her team up, she’s so explosive.”

In the end, it came down to setter Bella Columbo, who to that point had struggled at the service line, to serve the final run after the set went to extra points.

“I was really proud of her for that focus and that grit that she had, like ‘I can do this, this is basic, reaching up high,’” Wirkkala said. “She just dialed it in. That’s what they all did. Controlling those emotions, that’s really hard.”

The other statline that jumps off the page came courtesy of libero Brynn Tarabochia. But while her 23 digs — and Wirkkala said that number probably could be much higher with a more lenient scorer working the book — led the Comets on defense, it was her own serving output that nearly gave Naselle a set by itself.

When the Comets sided out early in the first set to take a quick 3-1 lead, Tarabochia stepped back to the line and fired. Then she did it again, and again, and again, and the Mules simply couldn’t handle it.