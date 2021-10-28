Volleyball roundup: Kelso wins handily on Senior Night

KELSO — The good vibes were all around the gym Thursday in Kelso, where the Hilanders celebrated Senior Night and then dispatched Battle Ground 25-12, 25-7, 25-19.
“It was just nice to see everyone cheering and being positive,” Kelso coach Michelle Mury said. “Just the support everyone had.”
Rielee Gourde led the Hilanders with 13 kills and added six digs. Bella Hadaller made her return to the lineup with an 11-kill effort, and Presley Nippert and Natalie Fraley both finished with seven kills.
Faith Fowler took at turn at libero and had eight digs, and setter Emily Thompson had five aces.
The only reason the final individual numbers were a bit subdued was because Mury took the opportunity to empty her bench entirely. She even switched to a 6-2 system, putting junior Presley Lindeman in alongside Thompson at setter.
“Literally everyone had subs for each other,” Mury said. “I ran out of subs, because I was subbing everybody.”
Kelso (12-3) will get extra time to prepare for its regular season finale. The Hilanders will head south to take on 4A No. 4 Camas on Wednesday; so far in the second half of the season, they’re 2-for-2 at avenging losses.
“We’ve been prepping for them, and I feel like we’re going to give them a good battle,” Mury said.
Monarchs push No. 1 Spudders in loss
There are losses and then there are losses, and the one the Mark Morris volleyball team saw against Ridgefield, a three-set, 25-21, 30-28, 25-22 defeat, left the Monarchs feeling as good as many a win this season.
“Even though we lost in three sets tonight, it felt like a victory,” MM coach Carmen Hewitt said.
The Monarchs took the Spudders, ranked No. 1 in the state in 2A, to the brink, reaching the 20-point mark first in all three sets. Their main problem came with sealing games out; the Spudders came back to win all three, though they did need a fair few extra points in the second.
“Ridgefield had to earn every single one of those points,” Hewitt said.
Emma Fisher led the offense with 11 kills, Ali Millspaugh had nine, and Ellie Weber had eight. At the net, Reagan Wilkinson had seven blocks, while Millspaugh added six.
Kendall Blondin dished out 29 assists and had 15 digs on defense and three aces at the service line.. She was one of four Monarchs in double-digits for digs; Brooklyn Schlecht finished with 15, Hallie Watson had 18, and Madi Noel led the way with 32.
“Our defense was incredible,” Hewitt said. “Hallie, Madi, and Brooklyn kept digging incredible hits, and covered our block well. They kept us alive with their near perfect serve receive.”
Mark Morris (12-4) has the beginning of next week off, and will wrap up its regular season at Hudson’s Bay next Thursday.
Rockets finish strong to beat Bruins
WHITE SALMON — Castle Rock needed four sets against a fellow 1A side for just the fourth time this season, but still spent most of the night in charge on the road, beating White Salmon 25-14, 19-25, 25-15, 25-8.
Brooke Wirkkala had a 19-kill, 10-dig double-double, while Kynsi Bayes had 12 kills of her own. Hannah Coleman added four kills and served for 12 points, second only to Bayes’ 16.
The Rockets stumbled a bit in the second set, but fixed what ailed them in the third, holding the Bruins to just 23 points in the final two sets.
“I am proud of how we kept our composure after we lost the second set and we were able to regroup and play the style of volleyball that we know best,” Castle Rock coach Jeana Bayes said. “The leadership on the court was astounding as we were able to keep calm and step up in the areas where we needed to execute the ball.”
Castle Rock (15-0) will enter the 1A District IV tournament as the TriCo’s top seed, and host a pod of four teams next Wednesday.
Comets wrap up regular season with sweep of Eagles
NASELLE — The Naselle volleyball team swept Three Rivers Christian, 25-11, 25-12, 25-16 to close out its regular season on Thursday.
Peyton Dalton served up seven aces for the Comets, dished out 23 assists, and logged eight digs. Brynn Tarabochia led Naselle with 11 digs.
Delaney Kragerud had eight kills to lead the offense, while Kaylin Shrives added seven on .385 hitting.
Naselle (14-2) will open postseason play at home on Tuesday, hosting Lake Quinault in the first round of the 1B District IV tournament.