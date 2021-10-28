Volleyball roundup: Kelso wins handily on Senior Night

Monarchs push No. 1 Spudders in loss

There are losses and then there are losses, and the one the Mark Morris volleyball team saw against Ridgefield, a three-set, 25-21, 30-28, 25-22 defeat, left the Monarchs feeling as good as many a win this season.

“Even though we lost in three sets tonight, it felt like a victory,” MM coach Carmen Hewitt said.

The Monarchs took the Spudders, ranked No. 1 in the state in 2A, to the brink, reaching the 20-point mark first in all three sets. Their main problem came with sealing games out; the Spudders came back to win all three, though they did need a fair few extra points in the second.

“Ridgefield had to earn every single one of those points,” Hewitt said.

Emma Fisher led the offense with 11 kills, Ali Millspaugh had nine, and Ellie Weber had eight. At the net, Reagan Wilkinson had seven blocks, while Millspaugh added six.

Kendall Blondin dished out 29 assists and had 15 digs on defense and three aces at the service line.. She was one of four Monarchs in double-digits for digs; Brooklyn Schlecht finished with 15, Hallie Watson had 18, and Madi Noel led the way with 32.