Volleyball roundup: Ducks sweep Mules on the road

CATHLAMET — The Toutle Lake volleyball team returned to 2B play in victorious fashion, sweeping Wahkiakum 25-15, 25-17, 25-16.
“We played much better tonight,” TL coach Don Merzoian said. “It was good to see them having fun and working hard together.”
Grace Hadaller finished on 10 kills to lead the offense while Ileigh Lynn had seven and Jordyn Grabenhorst logged six, along with eight assists. Natalie Bair dished out 15 assists, finished off three kills herself, and was perfect from the service line.
Merzoian said Hadaller and Haileigh Cooper also had good nights in the serving game.
Meanwhile, Makinnley Byman had eight digs for the Ducks.
Wahkiakum’s offense came from all over on the night. Kameron Watkins led the way with five kills, Bailey McKinley and Courtney Carlson both had three, and Emmie Niemela logged two. Carlson also finished with 14 assists and four digs, while Reigha Niemeyer led in the digs column with eight.
Toutle Lake (2-2) will get a big test Thursday when it hosts Kalama, while Wahkiakum (0-3) will welcome Adna.
Monarchs roll past Trappers
VANCOUVER — The Mark Morris volleyball team kept its hot start to the season going, taking care of Fort Vancouver in dominant fashion, 25-8, 25-19, 25-16.
“We started strong and played our game well,” MM coach Carmen Hewitt said.
Sophomore middle blocker Ali Millspaugh led the Monarchs with 10 kills and added three blocks at the net. Ellie Weber came in right behind her with nine kills and an additional block, Emma Fisher had eight kills and a pair of aces, and Isabella Merzoian finished with six.
At the center of the offense, Kendall Blondin set up 40 assists.
Madi Noel led the back row with 27 digs — and added two aces of her own — while Hallie Watson and Brooklyn Schlecht logged 13 digs apiece.
The only sour note on the night came at the beginning of the second set, when junior middle blocker Reagan Wilkinson landed awkwardly and had to leave the match with an ankle injury. Hewitt said they were hopeful that there wasn’t any structural damage, but that they’d check it again Wednesday.
With Wilkinson out, the Monarchs had to adjust to a new lineup on the fly, and it took a few points to sort that out, letting the Trappers stay in the middle set a bit longer. By the third, though, MM sorted itself out to see out the final set by nine points.
“We pulled it out and got the job done in three sets,” Hewitt said. “I’m proud of the girls for playing through the chaos, and finishing strong.”
Mark Morris (4-0) will get a day off before heading back south to take on Hockinson on Thursday.
Tigers drop four-setter to Cheesemakers
CLATSKANIE — The undefeated run to open the season ended Tuesday for the Clatskanie volleyball team, which lost in four sets to Tillamook, 25-9, 18-25, 25-7, 25-14.
“Bit of a reality check for us tonight,” Clatskanie coach Amanda Baker said. “We did not show up ready to play, then woke up and played tough the second game, but couldn’t keep it going.”
Cloee McCleod led the defensive effort with nine digs, while Natalie Baker had seven.
Clatskanie’s (4-1) Thursday matchup at Dayton has already been canceled; next up on the Tigers’ schedule is a matchup against Santiam Christian at the OES Invitational in Portland on Saturday.
Chinooks get back on track with win over La Center
KALAMA — The Kalama volleyball team got back to winning ways to wrap up non-league play with a victory, sweeping 1A La Center 25-18, 25-12, 25-16 in what coach Jeni O’Neil described as “an overall great performance by all.”
Paige Chinchen dropped another double-double, leading the offense with 15 kills and bringing up 10 digs.
Rhegan O’Neil added a double-double of her own, dishing out 23 assists and pacing the defensive effort with a team-high 13 digs.
Kendall Collins had another strong night in the middle with eight kills, and Ella Capen added five of her own.
Kalama (2-2) will start the campaign to defend its Central 2B League title with a big showdown Thursday, squaring off against Toutle Lake in Toutle.
TRC opens with loss
Three Rivers Christian suffered defeat in its first dose of action of the year, falling to Pe Ell in three close sets, 25-23, 27-25, 25-23.
“Leads switched multiple times throughout the sets, but unfortunately (we) just barely came short of the W,” said first-year TRC coach Amy Yanez.
Jailey Carroll and Chantelle Isaacson led the Eagles at the service line with five aces apiece, while Isaascson smacked five kills.
Evie Yanez led TRC with nine kills on 11 attacks.
Wearing the libero jersey, Pervie Reed finished with a passing efficiency of 1.98 on 56 touches.
Three Rivers Christian (0-1) is scheduled to get a week off before hosting Seton Catholic on Sept. 21.