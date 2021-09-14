Volleyball roundup: Ducks sweep Mules on the road

“We started strong and played our game well,” MM coach Carmen Hewitt said.

Sophomore middle blocker Ali Millspaugh led the Monarchs with 10 kills and added three blocks at the net. Ellie Weber came in right behind her with nine kills and an additional block, Emma Fisher had eight kills and a pair of aces, and Isabella Merzoian finished with six.

At the center of the offense, Kendall Blondin set up 40 assists.

Madi Noel led the back row with 27 digs — and added two aces of her own — while Hallie Watson and Brooklyn Schlecht logged 13 digs apiece.

The only sour note on the night came at the beginning of the second set, when junior middle blocker Reagan Wilkinson landed awkwardly and had to leave the match with an ankle injury. Hewitt said they were hopeful that there wasn’t any structural damage, but that they’d check it again Wednesday.

With Wilkinson out, the Monarchs had to adjust to a new lineup on the fly, and it took a few points to sort that out, letting the Trappers stay in the middle set a bit longer. By the third, though, MM sorted itself out to see out the final set by nine points.