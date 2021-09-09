Volleyball roundup: Castle Rock storms ahead, beats Kalama

KALAMA — A one-sided affair turned into a dramatic slugfest and one of the best 1A teams in the region matched up against the reigning 2B district champs. In the end, Castle Rock got the better of Kalama in four sets, 25-12, 20-25, 25-20, 25-22.
“We couldn’t quite get it together tonight but it’s always a good time when we play Castle Rock,” Kalama coach Jeni O’Neil said. “The girls all play club together and are friends off the court which makes it fun.”
Castle Rock did it once again with balance; Paige Kessler and Brooke Wirkkala racked up 13 kills apiece, while Kynsi Bayes added six and Sunshine Watkins led the defensive effort.
“I love being able to move the ball around as we have several options that allow us to execute at a higher level,” CR coach Jeana Bayes said.
From the opening serve, the Rockets nearly blasted the Chinooks out of their own gym. Fifteen points into the first set, Castle Rock led 12-3, and O’Neil had already used up both of her timeouts. Kalama just couldn’t handle the CR serves, with aces, overpasses, and out-of-system scrambles aplenty, and Castle Rock was happy to punish its hosts. And when the Chinooks did get a hard swing behind a ball, as often as not it ended up going straight into Rocket hands and bouncing right back.
“Our communication and effort was a step up from last nights match versus Toutle,” Coach Bayes said. “I am very ecstatic how we dominated the first set and was able to stay focused and driven.”
But come the second set, the Chinooks found their footing, jumping ahead 12-6 and riding out a five-point win to get the home crowd riled up.
Castle Rock came back to win the third set 25-20, and then the two sides began an absolute barn-burner on a fourth. The Rockets jumped ahead by five points early, but the Chinooks whittled the deficit away before pulling briefly ahead at 18-17.
The lead wouldn’t last, though, with Castle Rock going back ahead late, getting to match point at 25-21, and ultimately putting it away a point later.
Irene Martinez led all players with 14 kills and added four digs. Paige Chinchen put up an 11-kill, 19-dig double-double, while Rhegan O’Neil had a double-double of her own with 33 assists and 14 digs. Kendal Collins rounded out Kalama’s leaders with eight kills and 15 digs.
Kalama (1-1) will get a dose of 2A competition next Monday when the Chinooks host Mark Morris. Castle Rock (2-0) will return to play the same day, taking on Toutle Lake for the second time already this season.
Balanced effort powers Tigers to sweep
CLATSKANIE — The Clatskanie volleyball team kept up its early-season momentum, sweeping Seaside in its home-opener, 25-19, 25-22, 25-14.
“It was just another really good team effort from everyone,” Clatskanie coach Amanda Baker said. “The kills were spread out.”
That they most definitely were. Seven Tigers finished the match with multiple kills. Kylie Thomas led the way with seven, while Kaja Szuba racked up six and Jadee McCleod and Natalie Baker both had five.
In the middle of it all was setter Chloee McLeod, who dished out 19 assists in the three sets, and added three dump kills of her own.
On defense, the Tigers made it a complete victory. Szuba led the effort at the back with a perfect serve-receive outing. At the net, Natalie Baker and Jadee McLeod both finished with three stuff blocks, and got their hands on way more.
The even-handed outing was a good sign that despite no longer having Alexis Smith, Olivia Sprague, and Shelby Blodgett available to power the way to wins by themselves, this season’s Tigers can still find the same success.
“It’s a lot different from last year for us, when we basically had three girls running the court and doing everything,” Coach Baker said. “Now I’ve got a whole team of girls, I’ve got girls coming off the bench and contributing. It’s a different team but we’re still seeing good results.”
Clatskanie (2-0) will stay at home on the southern bank of the Columbia, hosting Tillamook next Tuesday.
Comets sweep away Fishermen
NASELLE — The Naselle volleyball team made it three sweeps in three days, welcoming Ilwaco to its gym and promptly dealing the Fishermen a 25-8, 25-12, 25-10 sweep.
Delaney Kragerud had a complete game to lead the Comets, finishing with a team-high 12 kills on .600 hitting, while adding two blocks at the net and two digs.
Kaylin Shrives put up eight kills and eight digs.
Naselle had yet another good outing at the service line. While she didn’t quite match the eight aces she dazzled Wahkiakum with on Wednesday, libero Brynn Tarabochia led her side with five. She ends the Comets’ three-game stretch to open the season with 15 service aces already.
Peyton Dalton added four aces of her own, and Lauren Katyryniuk and Bella Colombo had three each.
With Ilwaco struggling to handle Naselle’s serving and offense, the Fishermen didn’t get off too many attacks of their own over the course of the night, but Tarabochia did rack up a team-high nine digs, and Shrives and Dalton both came in right behind her with eight.
Naselle (3-0) will finally get a break from matches; the Comets next take on the Washington School for the Deaf on Tuesday in Vancouver. That same day, Ilwaco (0-2) will face Raymond.