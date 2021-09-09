Volleyball roundup: Castle Rock storms ahead, beats Kalama

KALAMA — A one-sided affair turned into a dramatic slugfest and one of the best 1A teams in the region matched up against the reigning 2B district champs. In the end, Castle Rock got the better of Kalama in four sets, 25-12, 20-25, 25-20, 25-22.

“We couldn’t quite get it together tonight but it’s always a good time when we play Castle Rock,” Kalama coach Jeni O’Neil said. “The girls all play club together and are friends off the court which makes it fun.”

Castle Rock did it once again with balance; Paige Kessler and Brooke Wirkkala racked up 13 kills apiece, while Kynsi Bayes added six and Sunshine Watkins led the defensive effort.

“I love being able to move the ball around as we have several options that allow us to execute at a higher level,” CR coach Jeana Bayes said.

From the opening serve, the Rockets nearly blasted the Chinooks out of their own gym. Fifteen points into the first set, Castle Rock led 12-3, and O’Neil had already used up both of her timeouts. Kalama just couldn’t handle the CR serves, with aces, overpasses, and out-of-system scrambles aplenty, and Castle Rock was happy to punish its hosts. And when the Chinooks did get a hard swing behind a ball, as often as not it ended up going straight into Rocket hands and bouncing right back.