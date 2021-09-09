Volleyball: RAL keeps rolling, sweeps Wahkiakum

“We swung hard tonight,” Nailon said.

Going up against Wahkiakum’s trademark energy and scrappy defense, the Lumberjills found themselves in a tight first set in a hostile environment. With her offense not being able to pull away swinging out of their shoes, Nailon called for more precision on the attack.

“I just told them to place the ball, and they have to work together,” she said .”We have to feed the hitters, put the ball in their hands.”

Bergquist did that all night long, finishing with 13 assists over the course of the three sets.

Coming out of the close first-set win, the Lumberjills had no such troubles on the scoreboard in an 11-point in in the second, but their coach found plenty to work on.

“I honestly think our second set was our worst set,” Nailon said. “We had a lot of balls land in left-back… and a lot of confusion. But they recovered. We talked about it, and they recovered well.”

R.A. Long took the teaching to heart, though the Mules stayed in it to the end of a close third set more like the first than the second.