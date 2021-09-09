Volleyball: RAL keeps rolling, sweeps Wahkiakum

CATHLAMET — Whitney Nailon got the better of her old teammate Thursday on the road, as her R.A. Long squad swept Kayli Hurley’s Wahkiakum 25-23, 25-14, 25-21.
All night long, the Lumberjills in the middle of the court set the tone. Danni Hopper and Y Ta combined for eight blocks — three from the former and five from the latter — and RAL finished with nine as a team.
“Their arms are long for their height, and they just do such a nice job,” said R.A. Long coach Whitney Nailon. “Y and Danni are just reaching. I was a little nervous about Y not blocking last year a ton, and then moving back to the middle, but between her and Danni blocking, it’s been really nice.”
And even when Ta and Hopper weren’t sending the ball back to the Wahkiakum side of the court, they were taking the sting out of attacks and helping the R.A. Long offense start easily each time.
“They did a good job of getting touches, and Harli (Witham) and Miranda (Bergquist) did a good job of setting the block for the middles to get those touches,” Nailon said.
Hopper added seven kills and two digs to her statline, while Ta had five kills on a .400 hitting clip.
AT the pin, sophomore Kamia Tootoosis-Didier continued her hot start, hitting .500 to rack up a team-high nine kills.
“We swung hard tonight,” Nailon said.
Going up against Wahkiakum’s trademark energy and scrappy defense, the Lumberjills found themselves in a tight first set in a hostile environment. With her offense not being able to pull away swinging out of their shoes, Nailon called for more precision on the attack.
“I just told them to place the ball, and they have to work together,” she said .”We have to feed the hitters, put the ball in their hands.”
Bergquist did that all night long, finishing with 13 assists over the course of the three sets.
Coming out of the close first-set win, the Lumberjills had no such troubles on the scoreboard in an 11-point in in the second, but their coach found plenty to work on.
“I honestly think our second set was our worst set,” Nailon said. “We had a lot of balls land in left-back… and a lot of confusion. But they recovered. We talked about it, and they recovered well.”
R.A. Long took the teaching to heart, though the Mules stayed in it to the end of a close third set more like the first than the second.
Megan Leitz led the Mules with eight kills and seven digs, while Kameron Watson sent over three aces and added four kills herself. Courtney Carlson sent out 16 assists while also racking up five kills. Bailey McKinley keyed the defense with five digs, and led the defensive effort at the net with Emmie Niemela.
"I was proud of the growth they showed from last night to tonight, both mentally and physically," Hurley said.
Now, R.A. Long is 2-0 with two sweeps to start the season, and the Lumberjills have more confidence behind them than an RAL team has had in, well, a long time.
“They know their roles, they embrace them,” Nailon said. “Our four seniors are such great leaders, it’s exciting.”
R.A. Long will put its unblemished record on the line Sept. 14 when it hosts Columbia River in a battle of unbeaten sides.
“Columbia River is fast, they run such a fast offense,” Nailon said. “It’ll be fun to see, because we do such a good job of keeping our hands high on the block. That’ll be fun to be a part of.”
Wahkiakum will also have the weekend off before getting its conference season started against Toutle Lake at home next Tuesday.