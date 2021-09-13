Volleyball: Mark Morris wins electric showdown at Kalama

Ironically, the set the Monarchs handled the crowd the best was the first, when an early 7-0 run gave them the lead for good, and a balanced attack that saw five different players register kills powered the way to a 25-21 win.

But toward the end of that set, the Kalama student section started to find its voice, and it only got louder when the Chinooks took a 13-7 lead in the second.

“We tend to try to play safe, and we go to tips and pushes and things like that,” Hewitt said. “When we swing, we have a very solid front row, a lot of weapons to go to. But when we play safe, we get in hole. My message is always to swing for the hitters in the front row. When they do that, they get amped, because they get some really nice kills.”

A service error let the Monarchs side out, and a 5-0 run got them to within one and forced Kalama timeout. The Chinooks got one point back — and another two a few points later — but as MM started swinging, it built up more and more momentum. It ended with nine straight points — including four kills by Ellie Weber, two by Bella Merzoian, and a pair of late Madison Noel aces.