Volleyball: Lumberjills back for more in the fall

The winter volleyball season saw R.A. Long win as many games in one week as it had in the previous four years, and finish smack dab in the middle of the 2A Greater St. Helens League, but head coach Whitney Nailon is looking for more out her Lumberjills this fall.

“Last year, at the end of the season we were counting wins, and that was frustrating,” she said. “I don’t want to do that this year, I want to take care of business.”

On the plus side, Nailon has most of the spring’s squad back to build on the shortened slate. The Lumberjills graduated just two seniors in the offseason, only one of whom started, while Jorden Williamsom is back after missing the winter.

And with so much experience returning, the name of the game for R.A. Long is versatility.

Y Ta, who earned All-Area honors her junior year as an outside hitter will move back to middle blocker, but won’t rotate out. She’ll be one of many six-rotation players for the RAL, who Nailon said could even roll out a full lineup of Lumberjills going all the way around.

Joining Williamson at the pin will be Kamia Tootoosis-Didier, who began to break out as a major option on offense as a freshman last year.