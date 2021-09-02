Volleyball: Lumberjills back for more in the fall

The winter volleyball season saw R.A. Long win as many games in one week as it had in the previous four years, and finish smack dab in the middle of the 2A Greater St. Helens League, but head coach Whitney Nailon is looking for more out her Lumberjills this fall.
“Last year, at the end of the season we were counting wins, and that was frustrating,” she said. “I don’t want to do that this year, I want to take care of business.”
On the plus side, Nailon has most of the spring’s squad back to build on the shortened slate. The Lumberjills graduated just two seniors in the offseason, only one of whom started, while Jorden Williamsom is back after missing the winter.
And with so much experience returning, the name of the game for R.A. Long is versatility.
Y Ta, who earned All-Area honors her junior year as an outside hitter will move back to middle blocker, but won’t rotate out. She’ll be one of many six-rotation players for the RAL, who Nailon said could even roll out a full lineup of Lumberjills going all the way around.
Joining Williamson at the pin will be Kamia Tootoosis-Didier, who began to break out as a major option on offense as a freshman last year.
“She’s just a powerhouse,” Nailon said. “Kamia is the strongest in her class, and I would say she’s probably the strongest sophomore in our league. “She’s not only a great offensive hitter, she’s a great defensive player and brings a lot with her serve also. It was fun to watch her last year just annihilate the ball. I’ve never seen a freshman hit that hard, and she’s only gotten stronger, so it’ll be exciting to watch her.”
Those two can also play six rotations, as can Danni Hopper. With so many hitters who can still play in the back row, Nailon said she might not even play a libero, letting Harli Witham get her cracks at the net as well.
The main question will be how all of those pieces — as well as setter Miranda Bergquist, who also might get to hit a bit — come together. Nailon will get to see that Friday, when RAL joins Castle Rock, Kalama, and Toutle Lake at Mark Morris for a jamboree.
“We’re going to have to see Friday, then we’ll practice pretty hard on Monday,” Nailon said. “I’m not really looking at winning or scores or anything. It’s mainly just fine-tuning that lineup and seeing who’s going to compete.”
After the jamboree, the Lumberjills will dive into their schedule with a league matchup, hosting Hockinson on Sept. 7.
Monarchs bring back experience of their own
With their own gym getting resurfaced, the Mark Morris volleyball team got its own dose of oddity, practicing under the gaze of the statues in the Lumberdome.
In a way, it was a blessing in disguise; the Monarchs found that out the first time someone dug an especially hard spike up against the low ceiling, causing the offense to scramble to get under the bounce.
“I’m like, ‘At least you get a couple of practices before we’re here for the actual match. Get it out of your system now,’” MM coach Carmen Hewitt said.
Then again, pretty much all of the Monarchs have ample experience from past seasons. Like the Lumberjills, MM lost just two seniors to graduation after the winter season. Unlike the Lumberjills, though, the Monarchs still have just one 12th-grader this fall: Ellie Weber, who’s back to lead her side once more.
“She’s our standout for sure,” Hewitt said. “It’s going to be hard to replace her, so we’re going to live it up this year.”
Aside from Weber and sophomore Ali Millspaugh, the Monarchs are loaded with juniors — eight of them to be exact — all of whom are back after playing varsity in the winter.
“These girls have been playing together since they were 12,” Hewitt said. “They have a lot of really amazing chemistry. We’re changing a couple positions around, but there are so many options for this group.”