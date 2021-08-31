Volleyball: Despite returning most of its starting line, Kelso feels like it's 'starting from scratch.'

“(We’re) trying to sort out who works well with the connection between the hitters,” she said.

Speaking of those hitters, whoever does end up setting will be handed the keys to one of the most high-powered offenses in the district. Bad luck kept Kelso from returning its entire litany of hitters — a torn ACL in basketball season ended Erin Tack’s senior run before it could begin — but Mury still has a veritable arsenal at her disposal.

It all starts with Bella Hadaller, who lit up the 3A/4A GSHL with 184 kills, 25 aces, and 25 blocks in just nine games. When the winter started, she was already the clear go-to in the Hilander offense, but as it wore on, she kept getting better and better until Mury and the Kelso coaching staff gave her free rein to play all six rotations, finishing the season with a school single-game record 39 kills against Camas.

Whoever ends up setting will have a clear go-to and security blanket in Kelso’s No. 11 the whole game, with Mury saying Hadaller will play every rotation again.

“She’s just getting stronger,” Mury said. “We ended the season with her doing that, and she had the game where she had 39 kills. We’re going to start where we left off last year. Everybody knows, it’s not a secret that she’s our big gun. “