Volleyball: Despite returning most of its starting line, Kelso feels like it's 'starting from scratch.'

After losing just one starting senior from a team that went undefeated in 3A play and finished 9-2 on the shortened winter season, the Kelso volleyball team might have seemed to be in a position to just roll into the fall with the same look.
Instead, while the Hilanders could well field a starting lineup with players who saw significant time last season, they’ll do so with a starting lineup that includes at least three returners in new positions.
“I’d like to say we’re going with what we started with, but we’re not,” head coach Michelle Mury said. “We’re switching some positions, so we’re kind of starting from scratch with new lineups.”
The changes all start in the middle of the offense, where the graduated Ashley Noah left an all-area-sized hole at setter.
The Hilanders have two junior hopefuls coming in to replace her, from two different situations. Ruby Sereday has the edge in varsity experience — she played a significant role as in the back-row rotation in the winter and finished fourth on the team in digs — but is new to setting. On the other, Emily Thompson brings experience at the position, though all of it came at the JV level.
A week out from the season-opener, Mury still isn’t sure which one she’ll go with, or even whether she’ll pick one or go with both in a 6-2 system.
“(We’re) trying to sort out who works well with the connection between the hitters,” she said.
Speaking of those hitters, whoever does end up setting will be handed the keys to one of the most high-powered offenses in the district. Bad luck kept Kelso from returning its entire litany of hitters — a torn ACL in basketball season ended Erin Tack’s senior run before it could begin — but Mury still has a veritable arsenal at her disposal.
It all starts with Bella Hadaller, who lit up the 3A/4A GSHL with 184 kills, 25 aces, and 25 blocks in just nine games. When the winter started, she was already the clear go-to in the Hilander offense, but as it wore on, she kept getting better and better until Mury and the Kelso coaching staff gave her free rein to play all six rotations, finishing the season with a school single-game record 39 kills against Camas.
Whoever ends up setting will have a clear go-to and security blanket in Kelso’s No. 11 the whole game, with Mury saying Hadaller will play every rotation again.
“She’s just getting stronger,” Mury said. “We ended the season with her doing that, and she had the game where she had 39 kills. We’re going to start where we left off last year. Everybody knows, it’s not a secret that she’s our big gun. “
But Hadaller won’t be the only Hilander circling the court without subbing out. Rielee Gourde, who racked up 205 digs as the Kelso libero in the winter, will trade in her odd-colored jersey and move up to a second outside hitter spot next to Hadaller. She’ll be able to attack when she’s in the front row, and then essentially give Mury an extra defensive specialist when she rotates to the back.
“Rielee looks taller when she’s playing in the front row,” Mury said with a laugh. “She is just the smartest person out there. If anyone can do it, I always look to Rielee, and Rielee is like, ‘I’ll do whatever you want, coach.’ She’s the dream. It’s been exciting to see her growth so far. She’s going to be really smart about placing it, tooling off the block, and she can have power too. And, she’ll be on the court the whole time playing defense.”
Rounding out the starting offense will be Pressley Nippert, filling in for Tack on the right pin, and Natalie Fraley, back for another year starting at middle blocker.
Annalee Johnson is set to slide over from defensive specialist to libero, and Mury said Faith Fowler and Abbi Doyle will be the first off the bench to sub into the back row.
And with Gourde playing all six rotations and Sereday possibly setting, Mury could well roll out a lineup that has four players with significant experience at DS or libero, along with Hadaller, who played in the back row to end the season, meaning opponents could well have a hard time finding the floor against these Hilanders.
“We are defense-heavy,” Mury said.
The pieces are all there; the only question is how well and how quickly they can mesh together.
Kelso will play in a jamboree at Union on Thursday to unveil its new-look lineup, and the Hilanders will open their season at home against Heritage on Sept. 7.