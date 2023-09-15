Toledo made quick work of nonleague foe Lake Quinault in the volleyball contest on Thursday, winning by set scores of 25-13, 25-12 and 25-14.

Eighth-grader Ellie Fallon led the Riverhawks with 11 kills on 21 attempts. Stefa Arceo-Hanson and Jordynne Hensley each had five kills to aid the Toledo offense. Lyndzie Filla led the defense with nine digs, while Whitney Olson and Arceo-Hanson added eight.

“(Thursday’s) match gave us an opportunity to get all the team on the floor and work on our serve/receive,” Toledo coach Kelli Larson said. “It was a good team effort. I’m hoping to build some confidence here. They are definitely gelling as a team.”

Toledo is scheduled to host Rainier (Washington) at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Toutle Lake aces Rockets

Senior hitter Grace Hadaller spiked 14 kills to send Toutle Lake to a comfortable victory over Castle Rock in the nonleague volleyball contest in three sets, Thursday in Toutle.

The Fighting Ducks won with scores of 25-20, 25-16 and 25-19.

Ileigh Lynn aided the Ducks’ attack with nine kills and fellow senior Layni Brandhorst proved a difficult presence at the net for the Rockets to hit past as she registered six blocks.

The Rockets played strong defense throughout the match but couldn’t match the Ducks’ firepower on offense. Laynee Logan had 14 digs and Kynsi Bayes added 11 to pace Castle Rock. Bayes led with seven kills and Logan added six.

Toutle Lake (2-2 overall, 0-1 league) will host 2B Central rival Adna at home at 7 p.m. Tuesday. Castle Rock (2-1) is scheduled to host Black Hills at 7 p.m. Wednesday.

Naselle cruises

Naselle topped Firm Foundation Christian in the 1B volleyball contest on Thursday in three sets, winning with scores of 25-17, 25-8 and 25-14.

Nicole Steener slammed a team-high eight kills with a .429 hitting efficiency. Mylee Dunagan added six kills on a .750 hitting efficiency to lead the Comets’ attack.

Naselle (2-1 overall, 1-0 league) will travel to CAA at 7 p.m. Wednesday.

Fishermen fall

Raymond-South Bend took down Ilwaco in three sets on its home court in the 2B intra-divisional volleyball clash, Thursday.

Sophomore hitter Lyndsay Gray led Ilwaco with four kills and fellow sophomore Madison Key had 10 blocks from her middle position. Junior Mya Cunningham added three blocks while Emily Morris had five digs on defense.

Ilwaco is set to return to the court when it hosts Willapa Valley at 7 p.m. Monday.

Clatskanie tops Mannahouse

Behind Natalie Baker’s team-high 14 kills, Clatskanie swept aside Mannahouse Academy 3-0 on the road in the 2A-1 Northwest League volleyball contest, Thursday. The set scores were 25-11, 25-22 and 25-23.

Lacey Willis delivered eight kills and setter Joey Sizemore added four of her own to go with 15 assists. Mya Jensen and Olivia George had three kills apiece for the Tigers.

“Our serve/receive fell apart a bit the last two sets, however the passes we did get up we made the most of with an aggressive offense,” Clatskanie coach Amanda Baker said. “In fact just about everyone had a tally in the kill department.”

Clatskanie (6-3 overall, 3-1 league) will host Portland Christian on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.