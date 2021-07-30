TDN's 2020-21 All-Area Volleyball Team

Brooke Wirkkala — Castle Rock

Earning first-team All-TriCo honors for the second time in her career, Wirkkala finished the season with a team-high 118 kills and added 15 aces and 72 digs.

Y Ta — R.A. Long

After seeing her teams go winless for two straight seasons, Ta finished with 82 kills, 21 aces, and 35 digs to help lead the Lumberjills to a fifth-place finish in the 2A GSHL.

Kennedy Huesties — Woodland

The only local player aside from Swett to make the 2A GSHL first team, Huesties was a big option up the middle for the Beavers, stopping up opposing hitters with block after block and racking up plenty of kills of her own, including 10 in a tight win over Mark Morris on March 3.

Marlee Vickers — Kalama

The Central 2B League Player of the Year’s final totals were dampened somewhat by the fact that Kalama played the bare minimum number of sets this winter — and most of those weren’t close. But she still poured in a dozen kills in her final match in orange and black, leading the Chinooks in their District championship sweep of toutle Lake.

Paige Chinchen — Kalama