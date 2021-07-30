TDN's 2020-21 All-Area Volleyball Team

Player of the Year: Emma Swett, Woodland
The list of Gatorade State Players of the Year in volleyball from Cowlitz County reads Emma Swett, and nobody else. The senior out of Woodland, bound for the University of Portland next season, hit .300 over the course of her final season as a Beaver, racking up 159 kills in 13 games, along with 118 digs, 77 assists, 22 aces, and 16 blocks.
Coach of the Year: Jeni O’Neil
When Kalama opened its season on Feb. 16, it had been over 450 days since the Chinooks had lost a set. After a 13-0 season with 13 sweeps, that count is still going — it’s now up well over 600 — and will continue to increase at least through the beginning of next season.
All-Area Roster
Bella Hadaller — Kelso
The scariest thing about Michelle Mury’s “moneyball” at Kelso? Hadaller — who finished a season in which she led the Hilanders with 184 kills with a 39-kill game against Camas — was only a junior, and has one more season to wreak havoc on the 3A/4A GSHL.
Ashley Noah — Kelso
It takes a steady hand to facilitate Kelso’s multi-headed monster on offense, and the senior setter did just that, dishing out 336 assists, and added 16 aces at the service line for good measure.
Brooke Wirkkala — Castle Rock
Earning first-team All-TriCo honors for the second time in her career, Wirkkala finished the season with a team-high 118 kills and added 15 aces and 72 digs.
Y Ta — R.A. Long
After seeing her teams go winless for two straight seasons, Ta finished with 82 kills, 21 aces, and 35 digs to help lead the Lumberjills to a fifth-place finish in the 2A GSHL.
Kennedy Huesties — Woodland
The only local player aside from Swett to make the 2A GSHL first team, Huesties was a big option up the middle for the Beavers, stopping up opposing hitters with block after block and racking up plenty of kills of her own, including 10 in a tight win over Mark Morris on March 3.
Marlee Vickers — Kalama
The Central 2B League Player of the Year’s final totals were dampened somewhat by the fact that Kalama played the bare minimum number of sets this winter — and most of those weren’t close. But she still poured in a dozen kills in her final match in orange and black, leading the Chinooks in their District championship sweep of toutle Lake.
Paige Chinchen — Kalama
The thunder to Vickers’ lightning (or the other way round, if you’d like), Chinchen spent the winter punishing plenty of balls — and opponents — herself. This coming season, she’ll get to do it again as the No. 1 option on the hill.
Madison Noel — Mark Morris
Noel played the part of the steady hand on defense all season long for the Monarchs, starting her sophomore season with a 25-dig outing against eventual-champion Ridgefield and added 22 more a couple days later as Mark Morris beat rival R.A. Long in three sets.
Jansi Merz — Wahkiakum
Merz started her four-month, three-sport reign of terror in 2B realm with a dominant run at the net for the Mules, leading Wahkiakum in kills night after night. Her 17-kill, five-block, four-dig outing led the Mules to one of their bigger wins of the season, downing Napavine in four sets.
Molly Donald — Toutle Lake
Donald led the best mortal team the C2BL had to offer, pacing a balanced attack for a Toutle Lake team that went 9-0 against everyone that wasn’t the Kalama buzzsaw and finishing a with a spot on all-league first team.
Chantelle Isaacson — Three Rivers Christian
The numbers the junior put up for the Eagles were frankly absurd for much of the shortened season. Isaacson surpassed 20 kills three times including 23 in a district semifinal win over Naselle.
Brynn Tarabochia — Naselle
The anchor of the Comets’ back line, Tarabochia led Naselle with 202 digs, with a .642 dig percentage, and finished with 42 aces — one behind her sister Kylee for the team high.
Shelby Blodgett — Clatskanie
After not playing volleyball since her freshman year, the basketball and softball star returned for her senior season. After Clatskanie went 4-4 in the regular season, Blodgett went off for 45 kills across three games in one day at the Tigers’ league tournament to punch their first ticket to State since 2003.