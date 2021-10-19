OSAA Volleyball: Willamina beats Clatskanie in 4

CLATSKANIE — The Clatskanie volleyball lost out to Willamina on Monday, 25-21, 25-17, 23-25, 25-20, but now a week after coming back from a forced COVID-19 pause, coach Amanda Baker is happy with what she saw.

“We are getting back to the higher level of play we are capable of,” she said. “Our defense and serve-receive is really improving.”

Leading that defense Monday, Maya Helmen put up 23 digs.

On offense, Natalie Baker had 13 kills to pace the Tigers; Kaja Szuba and Jadee McLeod both had nine.

Clatskanie was scheduled to play at Warrenton on Tuesday, before wrapping up its regular season at home against Taft on Thursday.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.