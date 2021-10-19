OSAA Volleyball: Willamina beats Clatskanie in 4

CLATSKANIE — The Clatskanie volleyball lost out to Willamina on Monday, 25-21, 25-17, 23-25, 25-20, but now a week after coming back from a forced COVID-19 pause, coach Amanda Baker is happy with what she saw.
“We are getting back to the higher level of play we are capable of,” she said. “Our defense and serve-receive is really improving.”
Leading that defense Monday, Maya Helmen put up 23 digs.
On offense, Natalie Baker had 13 kills to pace the Tigers; Kaja Szuba and Jadee McLeod both had nine.
Clatskanie was scheduled to play at Warrenton on Tuesday, before wrapping up its regular season at home against Taft on Thursday.
Josh Kirshenbaum
Sports Reporter
