OSAA Volleyball: Warriors sweep Columbians

WARRENTON, Ore. — The Rainier volleyball team’s mini-winning streak came to an end Thursday in a 25-20, 25-22, 25-20 loss to Warrenton.

“Not our night,” coach Shanda Wagner said.

Kalli Budge led the Columbians with five kills and five blocks.

Rainier is also scheduled to be at the Seaside Tournament. The Columbians will return to league play with back-to-back Highway 30 Hootenannies, first at Clatskanie on Monday, then at home on Tuesday.

Tigers swept far from home

WILLAMINA, Ore. — The miles took their toll on the Clatskanie volleyball team, which lost 25-11, 25-15, 25-14 to Willamina in its second road trip south in as many days.

Coming off of a two-week pause due to COVID-19 cases, the Tigers’ trip to face the Bulldogs put them at just a shade under 500 miles traveled, between Thursday’s round trip and the bus ride to and from Lincoln City for their Wednesday matchup with Taft.