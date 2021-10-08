OSAA Volleyball: Warriors sweep Columbians

WARRENTON, Ore. — The Rainier volleyball team’s mini-winning streak came to an end Thursday in a 25-20, 25-22, 25-20 loss to Warrenton.
“Not our night,” coach Shanda Wagner said.
Kalli Budge led the Columbians with five kills and five blocks.
Rainier is also scheduled to be at the Seaside Tournament. The Columbians will return to league play with back-to-back Highway 30 Hootenannies, first at Clatskanie on Monday, then at home on Tuesday.
Tigers swept far from home
WILLAMINA, Ore. — The miles took their toll on the Clatskanie volleyball team, which lost 25-11, 25-15, 25-14 to Willamina in its second road trip south in as many days.
Coming off of a two-week pause due to COVID-19 cases, the Tigers’ trip to face the Bulldogs put them at just a shade under 500 miles traveled, between Thursday’s round trip and the bus ride to and from Lincoln City for their Wednesday matchup with Taft.
“Clearly, we’re pretty tired from all the traveling,” Clatskanie coach Amanda Baker said. “As a team, we actually had probably the best serve-receive we’ve had all season. It looked great. Unfortunately, we couldn’t pull our offense together. Lots of hitting errors as a team. And the Willamina team, their offense was phenomenal. They were hitting very tough, and we were having a hard time keeping up.”
Natalie Baker, the lone freshman on Clatskanie’s roster, led the way with five kills and 10 digs on the night.
“Just outstanding all-around play,” Coach Baker said.
Maya Helmen added eight digs for the Tigers.
Clatskanie will get a much-needed day of rest Friday before it takes a comparatively quick hour-and-a-half jaunt to the coast Saturday for a tournament at Seaside High School.