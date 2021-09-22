OSAA Volleyball: Warrenton beats Rainier in five-setter

RAINIER — The Rainier volleyball team went back and forth all night long with Warrenton, but it was the visitors who came away winners, downing the Columbians in five sets, 25-15, 9-25, 25-23, 20-25, 15-8.

Kalli Budge logged seven kills, four blocks, and three aces to pace Rainier.

Aubrey Sorenson had a pair of her own blocks, and coach Shanda Wagner singled her out for consistent servin, and Delaney Fortelney had three kills.

Rainier (2-3) will host the first Highway 30 Hootenanny of the 2021-22 school year, welcoming Clatskanie on Thursday.

