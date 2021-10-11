OSAA Volleyball: Rainier sweeps Clatskanie in Hootenanny

CLATSKANIE — Rainier swept by Clatskanie on Monday in the Volleyball edition of the Highway 30 Hootenanny on Monday. The Columbians took the Tigers down in short order 25-14, 25-20, 25-17.

Kalli Budge led the the Columbians on offense with a match-high 14 kills. Aubrey Sorensen, Delaney Fortelney and Lacey Makinson all helped Rainier’s cause with solid passing on the match.

The Tigers tried out a new lineup that moved Hailey Baldwin to middle blocker. Baldwin finished with two blocks and four touches at thenet.

Kaja Szuba finished with seven kills and five digs to lead the Tigers. Freshman Natalie Baker led the ball movement at the setter spot with five assists on the match. Baker also added nine digs and three kills.

Rainier and Clatskanie were quick to get a rematch as they were back at it in Rainier on Tuesday.

