OSAA Volleyball: Rainier kicks off the fall, drops match to OES

The new system’s maiden voyage looked good at times — Rainier jumped out to big leads in multiple sets — but rough in others, with plenty of miscommunications and unforced errors allowing Oregon Episcopal to come from behind in the first and third sets and run away with the second.

“They don’t have the confidence yet,” Wagner said. “They will. The confidence comes from putting those sets away. They’re gonna get there, I know they’re gonna get there. We just need to get there fast.”

The Aardvarks finished with just 22 kills, five aces, and a block, while the rest of their points came on unforced errors on Rainier’s part. Fourteen of those came on double hits, with the Columbians having a hard time setting balls the whole night long.

“That was shocking,” Wagner said. “We had a lot of people with hands that aren’t normally setters, and I think it was a lot of emotion, a lot of jitters, a lot of first-game, got to shake a lot of stuff off. But we’ll get it. We’ll work with the hands more. We’ll figure it out.”

Kalli Budge — one of three seniors on the team — finished with eight kills, four blocks, and four aces to lead Rainier. Sophomore Delaney Fortelney added four kills and three aces.