OSAA Volleyball: Rainier kicks off the fall, drops match to OES

PORTLAND — The beginning of the Fall 2021 season began with confusion before it even officially began.
With no working PA system — or even a flag hung up on the wall — at Oregon Episcopal’s new gymnasium, Rainier and OES went right from warm-ups to lining up on the baselines. The first official blew her whistle and at the exact same time, the Columbians began the run down the sideline for the traditional pregame handshakes, while as one, the Aardvarks stepped forward and saluted — the common non-contact substitute for the practice in the age of COVID-19.
After a few laughs, the two sides realized there wouldn’t be any more of the normal pregame fanfare, and the starting lineups made their way to their positions, before a last-second meeting of the two referees delayed first serve for another few minutes.
Then the first match of the 2021 season finally got underway, and what followed was a similarly excited, slightly awkward match for the Columbians in a three-set 27-25, 25-15, 25-23 loss.
“What better way than to jump into the fire?” Rainier coach Shanda Wagner said. “(That’s) just the way it’s working these days. This world is crazy, and we’ll get there.”
On the heels of the latest and weirdest season in at least a generation, the Columbians left the shortest offseason in recent memory as fast as they possibly could, scheduling the non-league match with the Aardvarks for the first day the OSAA allowed. It came after two weeks of practice, but just two days after Wagner — who said she felt like something was missing — installed a brand new multi-setter offense for her team.
The new system’s maiden voyage looked good at times — Rainier jumped out to big leads in multiple sets — but rough in others, with plenty of miscommunications and unforced errors allowing Oregon Episcopal to come from behind in the first and third sets and run away with the second.
“They don’t have the confidence yet,” Wagner said. “They will. The confidence comes from putting those sets away. They’re gonna get there, I know they’re gonna get there. We just need to get there fast.”
The Aardvarks finished with just 22 kills, five aces, and a block, while the rest of their points came on unforced errors on Rainier’s part. Fourteen of those came on double hits, with the Columbians having a hard time setting balls the whole night long.
“That was shocking,” Wagner said. “We had a lot of people with hands that aren’t normally setters, and I think it was a lot of emotion, a lot of jitters, a lot of first-game, got to shake a lot of stuff off. But we’ll get it. We’ll work with the hands more. We’ll figure it out.”
Kalli Budge — one of three seniors on the team — finished with eight kills, four blocks, and four aces to lead Rainier. Sophomore Delaney Fortelney added four kills and three aces.
OES pulled out the first run of the evening in the first set to turn a 4-1 Rainier lead into an 11-7 hole, but the Columbians came right back, reeling off nine straight points to go ahead 16-11 and keeping the lead that length as far as 22-16. Before Rainier could see the set out, though, the Varks turned the tide one last fateful time, putting up a 7-0 run to take a 23-22 lead and eventually winning the set in extra points, 27-25.
Nearly the exact same thing happened in the third set, when the Columbians went up 21-15 before seeing the lead flutter away, first into a 22-22 tie and then a 25-23 loss as the openings on offense closed up and the visitors struggled to finish long rallies.
“We’ve just got to finish the point,” Wagner said. “As soon as we start finding the holes and placing the balls in the holes, we’ll be great. They’re getting used to it, and the more they play in the system, the faster they’ll get to their spots, and the easier those points will be to put away.”
Rainier (0-1) will get the weekend off to practice and tighten things up before returning to Portland for another road matchup Tuesday, this time against Riverdale.
“We are trying a whole new everything, and what I saw was a lot of hard work that we’ve put in the past two weeks,” Wagner said. “It’s coming together. We still obviously have some kinks to work out, but this is a great group that’s gonna hit the gym tomorrow and work even harder.”