OSAA Volleyball: Columbians win in four
OSAA Volleyball: Columbians win in four

Volleyball stock

A basket full of volleyballs wait to serve their purpose at Woodland High School in the days prior to the official start of the winter 2021 season.

 Josh Kirshenbaum

RAINIER — The Rainier volleyball team got back to .500 on the season, taking care of Taft in four sets, 25-14, 25-11, 25-27, 25-21.

Kalli Budge led the Columbians with 19 kills. Emmalee Melvin passed out 27 assists. Lacey Makinson had 12 digs to lead the defense, while Delaney Fortelney led the passing effort in serve-receive.

Rainier (4-4) will get a week off before playing at Warrenton next Thursday.

