OSAA Volleyball: Columbians win in four

The Daily News Sports Staff
RAINIER — The Rainier volleyball team got back to .500 on the season, taking care of Taft in four sets, 25-14, 25-11, 25-27, 25-21.
Kalli Budge led the Columbians with 19 kills. Emmalee Melvin passed out 27 assists. Lacey Makinson had 12 digs to lead the defense, while Delaney Fortelney led the passing effort in serve-receive.
Rainier (4-4) will get a week off before playing at Warrenton next Thursday.
