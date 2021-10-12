OSAA Volleyball: Columbians take second straight Hootenanny in sweep

CLATSKANIE — The Rainier team capped off a regular season Highway 30 Hootenanny sweep on the road Tuesday, taking Clatskanie down in three sets for the second straight night, 25-14, 25-9, 25-19.
“It feels good,” Rainier coach Shanda Wagner said. “They’ve been working real, real, real hard, and we’ve found what works for us. They’re products of routine. We keep things the same, we get down to fundamentals and it’s starting to pay off.
The quick turnaround made it easy for the Columbians to stay in their routine. Originally, the first of two rivalry matches was supposed to take place weeks ago, but COVID-19 forced the Tigers to pause their program. When they came back last week, they did so with a packed schedule ahead of them — one that included back-to-back Hootenannies on Monday and Tuesday.
“It’s been rough,” Clatskanie coach Amanda Baker said. “We’re just struggling to find our rhythm. That was a terrible time for us to have to quarantine, and now we just can’t seem to find our rhythm. We’re so inconsistent, we’re up and then down.”
The end result turned out to be two sweeps for Rainier in the span of 24 hours — the first at home, the second on the road. Toss in an additional meetup at a tournament in Seaside over the weekend, and the Columbians have taken eight sets from the Tigers in four days.
But familiarity didn’t necessarily breed boredom Tuesday, with the two sides trading lengthy rallies the entire night. In the end though, Rainier found a way to put more away, largely through senior middle blocker Kalli Budge.
“She’s just good,” Wagner said. “She’s a quick-learner on the court.”
The Tigers learned all about Budge early; the senior put down five of the Columbians’ first six points in the first set on kills, then went back to the service line and fired off three straight aces to give the visitors a lead they’d never relinquish.
Budge finished the first set with six kills and added four in the second. When the Tigers came back to make the third set close, the senior led the final effort to put the match away, hammering home eight more kills to finish with 18 on the night.
“She’s worked real, real hard, and she’s going to do great at the next level,” Wagner said. “She’s a great kid, and I can’t say enough about her.”
The Columbians also did a good job of ending rallies before they started, combining for 13 aces in what Wagner said was a bounceback effort from the service line.
“Last night, our serving was atrocious,” Wagner said. “And they knew that. As soon as you bring it to their attention, they’ll know to fix it, and they focused on that tonight, and did a much better job than last night.”
Clatskanie’s best spell came to open the third set, when a Kylee Thomas kill, a Rainier error, a Thomas ace, and a six-point run served by Megan Mclure gave the hosts a 9-6 advantage. But the guests responded with a 10-2 run of their own to retake the lead and grow it, and the Tigers wouldn’t be able to do anything other than threaten the rest of the way.
“We’re struggling finding the court,” Baker said. “I don’t know if we’ve quite found our go-to to put away those rallies.”
Kaja Szuba led Clatskanie with six kills on the night.
Clatskanie gets its third match in three days with a road test at Warrenton on Tuesday, before the Tigers finally get a chance to rest. Rainier will get a day off and then host Willamina on Thursday.