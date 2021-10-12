OSAA Volleyball: Columbians take second straight Hootenanny in sweep

But familiarity didn’t necessarily breed boredom Tuesday, with the two sides trading lengthy rallies the entire night. In the end though, Rainier found a way to put more away, largely through senior middle blocker Kalli Budge.

“She’s just good,” Wagner said. “She’s a quick-learner on the court.”

The Tigers learned all about Budge early; the senior put down five of the Columbians’ first six points in the first set on kills, then went back to the service line and fired off three straight aces to give the visitors a lead they’d never relinquish.

Budge finished the first set with six kills and added four in the second. When the Tigers came back to make the third set close, the senior led the final effort to put the match away, hammering home eight more kills to finish with 18 on the night.

“She’s worked real, real hard, and she’s going to do great at the next level,” Wagner said. “She’s a great kid, and I can’t say enough about her.”

The Columbians also did a good job of ending rallies before they started, combining for 13 aces in what Wagner said was a bounceback effort from the service line.