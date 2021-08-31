 Skip to main content
OSAA Volleyball: Columbians sweep Mavericks for first win
Delaney Fortelney Rainier volleyball

Rainier sophomore Delaney Fortelney goes up to tip a ball over the net in the Columbians' 27-25, 25-15, 25-23 loss to Oregon Episcopal on Aug. 26 in Portland.

 Josh Kirshenbaum

PORTLAND — The Rainier volleyball team got itself into the win column, downing Riverdale (Ore.) in a sweep 25-6, 25-17, 25-16 on Tuesday.

“It’s all starting to click,” coach Shanda Wagner said. “We’re starting to find our spots faster and put the ball where the other team isn’t.”

The Columbians didn’t have any stats at the match’s end, but Wagner said that they all but eliminated the passing issues with double-hits they had in their season-opener at Oregon Episcopal, and kept up with another serving performance.

“I think that first game was more getting the dust off, and nerves,” Wagner said. “A lot of things went on that first game that were very uncharacteristic of us.”

Rainier (1-1) will get its first home game of the season Thursday against Seaside.

