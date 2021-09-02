 Skip to main content
OSAA Volleyball: Columbians rack up second sweep in a row
OSAA Volleyball: Columbians rack up second sweep in a row

Volleyball stock

A basket full of volleyballs wait to serve their purpose at Woodland High School in the days prior to the official start of the winter 2021 season.

 Josh Kirshenbaum

RAINIER. — The Rainier volleyball team made it two sweeps in a row Thursday, winning its home-opener against Seaside (Ore.) in three sets, 25-20, 25-5, 25-17.

Kalli Budge put up nine kills, two blocks, and three aces for the Columbians. Ryli Gray led the way at the service line with five aces and added five kills and two digs. Lacey Makinson had seven kills and three digs, while Emmalee Melvin logged five digs and three kills.

Everything came together for Rainier in the second sent, in which the Columbians ran the Seagulls back to the sideline huddle with a 20-point win.

"We were hitting our serving spots pretty well," Rainier coach Shanda Wagner said. "Seaside had a little trouble returning."

Rainier (2-1) is currently set to get an extended break before its next match; the Columbians aren't scheduled to take the court against until a Sept. 13 matchup at Gladstone (Ore.)

Tags

