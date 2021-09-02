OSAA Volleyball: Columbians rack up second sweep in a row

RAINIER. — The Rainier volleyball team made it two sweeps in a row Thursday, winning its home-opener against Seaside (Ore.) in three sets, 25-20, 25-5, 25-17.

Kalli Budge put up nine kills, two blocks, and three aces for the Columbians. Ryli Gray led the way at the service line with five aces and added five kills and two digs. Lacey Makinson had seven kills and three digs, while Emmalee Melvin logged five digs and three kills.

Everything came together for Rainier in the second sent, in which the Columbians ran the Seagulls back to the sideline huddle with a 20-point win.

"We were hitting our serving spots pretty well," Rainier coach Shanda Wagner said. "Seaside had a little trouble returning."

Rainier (2-1) is currently set to get an extended break before its next match; the Columbians aren't scheduled to take the court against until a Sept. 13 matchup at Gladstone (Ore.)

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.