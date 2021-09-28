 Skip to main content
OSAA Volleyball: Columbians pull out five-setter
OSAA Volleyball

OSAA Volleyball: Columbians pull out five-setter

Volleyball stock

A basket full of volleyballs wait to serve their purpose at Woodland High School in the days prior to the official start of the winter 2021 season.

 Josh Kirshenbaum

WILLAMINA, Ore. — Nothing came easy for the Rainier volleyball team on the road Tuesday, but the Columbians had just enough in the tank to break a three-game skid with a five-set win over Willamina, 20-25, 25-21, 25-22, 19-25, 15-12.

“They didn’t give up,” Rainier coach Shanda Wagner said. “Bottom line, they fought and fought and pulled it out.”

Wagner credited a good part of the success to the Columbians’ effort at the service line, led by Lacey Makinson’s three aces.

Rainier (3-4) is slated to host Taft (Ore.) on Thursday.

