OSAA Volleyball: Clatskanie wins in four sets, headed to district tournament

CLATSKANIE — The Clatskanie volleyball team needed a win to keep its postseason dreams alive, and the Tigers did just that, beating Taft 25-12, 16-25, 25-17, 25-17 on senior night to make the district tournament.

Natalie Baker led the hosts with 11 kills and two blocks. Kylie Thomas had 10 kills, Kaja Szuba had nine, and Jadee McLeod had seven.

“The whole team hit well, cutting down the hitting errors this match by making smarter decisions,” Clatskanie coach Amanda Baker said.

“Credit to my setter Cloee McLeod for getting everyone involved in the offense and her nonstop hustle.”

Szuba led the effort in the back row with 26 digs, and had nearly-perfect passing the whole way through.

Clatskanie moves on to the district tournament Saturday, where they’ll get just about as many matches as they can handle. During the winter season, the Tigers came in as a lower seed before winning three matches in one day at districts to qualify for the state tournament.

