 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
OSAA Volleyball: Clatskanie wins in four sets, headed to district tournament
0 comments
editor's pick
OSAA Volleyball

OSAA Volleyball: Clatskanie wins in four sets, headed to district tournament

{{featured_button_text}}
Volleyball stock

A basket full of volleyballs wait to serve their purpose at Woodland High School in the days prior to the official start of the winter 2021 season.

 Josh Kirshenbaum

CLATSKANIE — The Clatskanie volleyball team needed a win to keep its postseason dreams alive, and the Tigers did just that, beating Taft 25-12, 16-25, 25-17, 25-17 on senior night to make the district tournament.

Natalie Baker led the hosts with 11 kills and two blocks. Kylie Thomas had 10 kills, Kaja Szuba had nine, and Jadee McLeod had seven.

“The whole team hit well, cutting down the hitting errors this match by making smarter decisions,” Clatskanie coach Amanda Baker said.

“Credit to my setter Cloee McLeod for getting everyone involved in the offense and her nonstop hustle.”

Szuba led the effort in the back row with 26 digs, and had nearly-perfect passing the whole way through.

Clatskanie moves on to the district tournament Saturday, where they’ll get just about as many matches as they can handle. During the winter season, the Tigers came in as a lower seed before winning three matches in one day at districts to qualify for the state tournament.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

New York Giants season being ravaged by injury

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News