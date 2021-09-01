 Skip to main content
OSAA Volleyball: Clatskanie sweeps Kennedy
editor's pick

{{featured_button_text}}
Volleyball stock

A basket full of volleyballs wait to serve their purpose at Woodland High School in the days prior to the official start of the winter 2021 season.

 Josh Kirshenbaum

MT. ANGEL, Ore. — The Clatskanie volleyball team won its first full-length match of the season on the road, sweeping Kennedy (Ore.) handily, 25-10, 25-16, 25-14.

"We played great team ball," Clatskanie coach Amanda Baker said. "(We) accomplished all our goals, No. 1 being communication and celebrating."

A lot of Clatskanie's success came through its left side in Kaja Szuba and Kylie Thomas; the former finished with a team-high six kills and the latter had five, while both racked up eight digs.

Natalie Baker also finished with five kills, while setter Cloee McCleod passed out 12 assists.

Clatskanie will get a week off before it returns to play on its home court, facing Seaside (Ore.) in its home opener next Thursday.

