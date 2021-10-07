OSAA Volleyball: Clatskanie returns to court, sweeps Taft

LINCOLN CITY, Ore. — The Clatskanie volleyball team, which had to be shut down for two weeks due to COVID-19 cases, made its return to the court in triumphant fashion, beating Taft 25-22, 28-26, 25-20 in a late league-opener.

“First day for a bunch of my girls getting to touch the ball,” Clatskanie coach Amanda Baker said. “There were a few errors, a few kinks to work out, but they got right back into the swing and ended up playing surprisingly well for being out of the gym for two weeks.”

Kaja Szuba led the serve-receive effort for the Tigers, and also put a 12-kill, 10-dig double-double up on her stat line.

Kylie Thomas had nine kills of her own, while Jade McLeod added seven kills and four blocks.

“They played great,” Baker said. “They were able to pull it together and pick up right where we left off before the quarantine.”

Clatskanie has a bit of catching up to do in a condensed schedule; the Tigers were set to take on Willamina back down south on Thursday.

