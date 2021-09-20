OSAA Volleyball: Clatskanie goes through Saturday triple-header

PORTLAND — The Clatskanie volleyball team had the opposite of a restful weekend; instead of resting Saturday, the Tigers went to Oregon Episcopal School, playing three matches as the OES Invitational.

The Tigers won their two doses of pool play, beating Riverdale 25-8, 25-18, 25-17 before taking down Blanchet Catholic in a best-of-three match, 25-23, 14-25, 25-21.

The wins gave Clatskanie a bye to the semifinals of the ensuing single-elimination tournament, but the Tigers couldn’t keep their momentum and crashed out with a 25-20, 25-16 loss to Warrenton.

“A disappointing ending to what started out as a great day for us,” Clatskanie coach Amanda Baker said. “But we learned a lot and have a new perspective heading into league play next week.”

Kaja Szuba led the Tigers on offense with 19 kills and added 22 digs on defense, to go along with near-perfect serve-receive.

“She is stepping into a leadership role that we have been lacking, bringing positivity and lots of experience,” Baker said.

Kylie Thomas racked up the most digs on the day with 23. Natalie Baker had 18 kills and 21 digs. Senior setter Cloee McLeod dished out 42 assists and logged 10 aces.

Clatskanie will open up league play Wednesday, at home against Willamina.

