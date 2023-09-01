CLATSKANIE — The repairs inside the Clatskanie gymnasium ceased this week to allow the Tigers' volleyball team to play on its home floor against Warrenton on Thursday evening.

Clatskanie was swept by Warrenton losing by scores of 25-14, 25-17 and 25-17. In two matches against Warrenton this season, Clatskanie has not won a set, losing all five played.

“We started out a little slow,” Clatskanie coach Amanda Baker said. “(We were) nervous, but got better with each set. I’m proud of how these young girls stick with it and kept improving their game against such experience across the net.”

Clatskanie (3-2) will open league play at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at home against Faith Bible.

Fortelney leads Rainier to first win

RAINIER — Behind six kills from Delaney Fortelney, Rainier swept Vernonia in three sets by scores of 25-19, 25-9 and 25-22 for its first win of the season on Thursday.

Lilli Dean added five kills and four blocks for the Columbians and Lacey Makinson set hitters up well throughout the match as Rainier’s leading setter.

“We have had a pretty tough preseason, but tonight everything clicked,” Rainier coach Angela Yeoman said. “Our defense was in all the right places. Nicole Hudson, wearing the libero jersey tonight, kept the balls off the floor in the back row.”

Rainier (1-4) is set to open league play at 6 p.m. Thursday at home against Yamhill-Carlton.