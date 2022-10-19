 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick
OSAA Prep Volleyball

OSAA High School Volleyball: Rainer revoked by Banks

  • 0
Volleyball stock

A volleyball waits to be put in play during a match.

 Josh Kirshenbaum

RAINIER — The Columbians put up a fight in every set but still wound up on the wrong end of the broom, Wednesday, losing to Banks in three sets by scores of 25-18, 25-23, 25-21. The league loss closed out Rainier's season.

Delaney Fortelney led the hosts with 12 kills and five aces. Lilli Dean added nine kills in the loss.

“We finished the season playing our best volleyball,” Rainier coach Angela Singleton said. “We knew Banks would come out strong, we were prepared for the fight and that’s what we did.”

The Columbians wrapped up their season with an overall record of 8-11 and a mark of 5-7 in league play.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Washington State Volleyball Coaches Association Polls

Washington State Volleyball Coaches Association Polls

The latest WSVCA rankings for high school volleyball teams in Washington. This week Kalama drops to No. 3, Toutle Lake cracks the top ten, Castle Rock slips a few spots, Naselle stays right where it was, and Kelso nearly rejoins the party.

Watch Now: Related Video

What to know about the NFL and concussions

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News