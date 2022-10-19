OSAA High School Volleyball: Rainer revoked by Banks

RAINIER — The Columbians put up a fight in every set but still wound up on the wrong end of the broom, Wednesday, losing to Banks in three sets by scores of 25-18, 25-23, 25-21. The league loss closed out Rainier's season.

Delaney Fortelney led the hosts with 12 kills and five aces. Lilli Dean added nine kills in the loss.

“We finished the season playing our best volleyball,” Rainier coach Angela Singleton said. “We knew Banks would come out strong, we were prepared for the fight and that’s what we did.”

The Columbians wrapped up their season with an overall record of 8-11 and a mark of 5-7 in league play.