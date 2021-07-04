 Skip to main content
OSAA Volleyball

OSAA 3A Coastal Volleyball All-League Team

Volleyballs sidelined

In this file photo a basket full of volleyballs sits idly on the side of the court as prep sports returned to the court in February. On Saturday, April 10, Clatskanie wrapped up the volleyball season in the TDN coverage area by placing fourth in the State tournament.

 Jordan Nailon

OSAA 3A Coastal Volleyball

All-League Team

Player of the Year: Shelby Blodgett, Clatskanie

Coach of the Year: Stacie Miethe, Warrenton

1st Team

Alexis Smith, Clatskanie

Shelby Blodgett, Clatskanie

Mia McFadden, Warrenton

Avyree Miethe, Warrenton

Kalli Budge, Rainier

Halle Hughes, Willamina

2nd Team

Kyla Cook, Rainier

Aubrey Sorensen, Rainier

Olivia Sprague, Clatskanie

Kallie Schoenbachler, Willamina

Madison Diehl, Willamina

Ann Heyen, Warrenton

