OSAA 3A Coastal Volleyball
All-League Team
Player of the Year: Shelby Blodgett, Clatskanie
Coach of the Year: Stacie Miethe, Warrenton
1st Team
Alexis Smith, Clatskanie
Shelby Blodgett, Clatskanie
Mia McFadden, Warrenton
Avyree Miethe, Warrenton
Kalli Budge, Rainier
Halle Hughes, Willamina
2nd Team
Kyla Cook, Rainier
Aubrey Sorensen, Rainier
Olivia Sprague, Clatskanie
Kallie Schoenbachler, Willamina
Madison Diehl, Willamina
Ann Heyen, Warrenton
