Lumberjills take second at home tournament

The R.A. Long volleyball team had a full day of matches at home Saturday, playing a total of 12 sets at its own Lumberjill Invite. RAL won its first four matches of the day, before falling to Mossyrock in the championship game, finishing second out of the 10-team field.

R.A. Long started its day bright and early with three-set wins over Willapa Valley (25-5, 25-16, 25-13) and Centralia (25-23, 25-18, 25-22). Then, the matches turned to best-of-three set-ups, and the Lumberjills kept rolling, sweeping Evergreen 25-13, 25-19 and Black Hills 25-15, 25-23.

In the final match of the day, Mossyrock took the first set 25-19 and went ahead 24-16 in the second before Kamia Tootoosis-Dider served eight straight points to tie things up at 24-24, but the Vikings finished the better with a 27-25 win in extra points.

Y Ta racked up 22 kills across the day, along with 29 digs and nine blocks. Jordan Williamson had 19 kills and 19 digs, while Tootoosis-Dider had 16 kills and 17 digs. Danni Hopper led the Lumberjills with 14 blocks, Miranda Bergquist finished with 77 assists, and Harli Witham served up 10 aces.

R.A. Long is set to return to 2A GSHL play Tuesday against Fort Vancouver.

