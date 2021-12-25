Kelso's Hadaller headlines All-Area volleyball list

Player of the Year: Bella Hadaller (Kelso)Hadaller came into the season as the top weapon in this corner of the state, and she leaves it holding the exact same status.

After a season of ups, downs, and changes to the lineup and general strategy that were focused on developing multiple weapons and a balanced offense, the Hilanders let Hadaller off the leash in the postseason and the senior turned in one of the most dominant stretches in recent memory to finish her final year in blue and gold strong.

Hadaller eclipsed 20 kills in all seven of Kelso’s postseason matches and broke 30 three times, racking up 189 of her team-leading 527 kills in the playoffs. After the Hilanders dropped their first-round game at the 3A State tournament to the two-time defending champs of Mt. Spokane, Haddaller dropped back-to-back 30-kill outings to keep the season alive, then capped off her career with a 22-kill, 14-dig double-double and a seventh-place finish with a dominant sweep of Bishop Blanchet.

The senior posted a team-best .331 hitting percentage despite taking over twice as many swings as the next-best Hilander, came second on the team with 223 digs, and also posted 30 aces and 43 blocks.

Her campaign and postseason run were enough to make her the first player in Kelso volleyball history to earn a spot on the WSCVA’s All-State first team, on top of taking first-team All-League in the 3A GSHL. She’ll continue her career in college at the University of Hawai’i at Hilo.

Coach of the Year: Michelle Mury (Kelso)Despite bringing back nearly every piece from the 2020-21 winter season, Mury knew she was going to have to change up her lineups this fall, and that trend continued throughout the season. Between injuries and other factors, the Hilanders rarely played the same lineup two full matches in a row in the regular season, but still managed an undefeated record in 3A GSHL play, took third in their district, navigated their way back to Yakima, and earned their second banner in as many postseasons with a seventh-place finish at the State tournament.

The Daily News’ All-Area Volleyball Team

Rielee Gourde (Kelso)After playing her first two seasons as a libero focusing on the back row, Gourde became a total Swiss-army knife for Kelso in the fall of ‘21. Starting the season as a pin hitter, she moved back and forth between the outside and the back row depending on what the Hilanders needed out of her, finishing the year with a team-leading 352 digs, 107 kills, and 31 aces.

Brooke Wirkkala

(Castle Rock)The 1A TriCo Player of the Year and a first-team All-State selection, Wirkkala racked up an even 200 kills to lead Castle Rock, a number hampered by a notable scarcity of fourth or fifth sets due to the Rockets’ general domination of the regular season. Playing all six rotations, she also logged 157 digs, third-most on the team.

Sunshine Watkins (Castle Rock)Watkins played the leading role in one of the best back rows in the state, putting up 221 digs and leading the Rockets’ serve receive as their libero, and earning 1A TriCo Defensive Player of the Year and second-team All-State honors in the process.

Rhegan O’Neil (Kalama)Quickly turning into the area’s most decorated setter, the junior earned All-C2BL honors for the third time in her career, and a spot on the first team for the second time. Facilitating the offense for the District-champion Chinooks, she dished out 689 assists on the the season, led Kalama with 44 aces, and had 201 digs for second-most on the team.

Paige Chinchen (Kalama)Coming into the season as Kalama’s senior leader, Chinchen didn’t disappoint, racking up team highs in kills (230) and digs (204) as a walking double-double of a six-rotation player. For her troubles, she brought home C2BL MVP honors and a spot on the All-State second team.

Kendal Collins (Kalama)While opposing teams already had their hands full with Chinchen, Collins established herself as one of the emerging stars in the C2BL, logging 212 kills while boasting Kalama’s best hitting percentage. She also came in right behind O’Neil at 41 aces, and had 154 digs, earning first-team All-C2BL and second-team All-State honors.

Jorden Williamson

(R.A. Long)After missing the entire winter with a major knee injury, Williamson returned to the court just a couple days before the fall season started, racked up 189 kills, 30 aces, 136 digs, and 14 blocks. As a six-rotations player she helped lead the Lumberjills to a fourth place finish in the 2A GSHL and the program’s first District tournament appearance since 2014.

Brynn Tarabochia (Naselle)The first-team All-League and second-team all-state libero finished her junior season with 485 digs to lead the Comets by a wide margin. Of those, 131 came in a 27-hour span in Yakima at the 1B State tournament, including 70 in a pair of five-set loser-out matches on the second day to earn Naselle fifth place.

Madi Noel (Mark Morris)A 2A GSHL first-team All-League honoree, and the only local 2A athlete to make the cut for the WSCVA’s All-State list, Noel finished with 246 digs to lead a solid back row for Mark Morris. Noel’s efforts helped the Monarchs to a third place finish in the 2A GSHL and a berth to the State tournament.

Ellie Weber

(Mark Morris)Coming into this season, coach Carmen Hewitt said the Monarchs needed their lone senior to be a standout, and Weber delivered with a team-best 145 kills and 122 digs, ending her career with a seventh-place finish in Yakima.

Emma Fisher

(Mark Morris)The Monarchs found success in their balance, and when opposing teams keyed in on Weber in the postseason, Fisher made them pay. The junior led MM in kills in two of its three District tournament matches and all four of its matches at the State tournament, finishing with 53 in two days in Yakima.

Grace Hadaller

(Toutle Lake)The lone underclassman to make the list, Hadaller emerged as a weapon to watch down the stretch this season, and took over the top role in the Toutle Lake offense in her first trip to the State tournament, leading the Ducks in kills in all three of their games in Yakima.

Reigha Niemeyer (Wahkiakum) Ask any coach who had just faced Wahkiakum this year about the Mules, and they’ll all bring up the same word: scrappy. From the start, it was Niemeyer leading that scrappy defense from her libero spot, and she did it well enough to make the WSCVA All-State list as an honorable mention.

