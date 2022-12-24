High School Volleyball: TDN's All-Area volleyball team

Offensive MVP

Rielee Gourde, Kelso

Gourde is a special case on the local volleyball scene. Listed as an outside hitter and a libero, the first-team all-leaguer and second-team all-state selection found multiple ways to contribute on the offensive end for a Lassies squad that, as a 15th seed, took home a seventh-place trophy at this season's 3A volleyball state tournament.

She had 245 kills, 26 aces and a passing efficiency rating (a perfect pass is 3.0) of 2.3. On the defensive end, Gourde holds the Kelso record for career digs and added six blocks along the way for good measure. She finished her season senior as the MVP of a Kelso squad that went 30-6 and punched way above its weight at the state tournament as a 15 seed. After a dearth of State appearances for the program over the previous decades, Kelso has now been to the big dance in all of Gourde’s four seasons and placed in each of them.

Most importantly, Gourde sacrificed personal numbers for the success of the team. Her high volleyball IQ allowed Kelso coach Michelle Mury to grand the freedom to make strategy decisions on the fly, and they often worked.

“She is our rock and our captain,” Mury said. “This person leads the team on and off the court with good communication. (She’s) an example of hard work and dedication.”

Defensive MVP

Madi Noel, Mark Morris

After Ridgefield had to muscle its way past the Monarchs in a late season league match, a Spudder approached Noel and told her their entire practice the day before was to not hit the ball to the libero.

Noel was that libero.

“We didn’t do a good job of that,” the Ridgefield player added.

The defensive leader for the Monarchs, the one always sporting a different colored jersey, Noel recorded 218 digs in the regular season, and her knack for seeing the action before it happens allowed her to always be in the right spot and always facing where the ball is coming from.

“That is a really tough skill to teach a young player,” MM coach Carmen Hewitt said. “It’s a tough thing to teach a college player. I’ve seen her from middle back pick up a tip right behind middle. She just sees it.”

Coach of the Year

Jeni O’Neil, Kalama

In 15 seasons at the helm at Kalama, the Chinooks have been nothing but successful.

In team terms, Kalama has missed the state playoffs just once with a State title in 2016 to go along with this fall’s league championship and fourth-place finish in Yakima.

In individual terms, O’Neil has used her contacts from a lifetime in the game and a long tenure coaching club ball to help 26 players go from small school ball to the collegiate level.

“That, to me, is success,” O'Neil said. “The last 15 years we just created this culture of, ‘We work hard.’ I played at the collegiate level and my assistants played at the college level and we know what it takes to get there. We just really incorporated that into the program. It’s so rewarding for me to go watch them play at a high level.”

Now comes the transition from coaching to parenting as her daughter, Rhegan, explores options to play at the next level herself. It’s a “bittersweet” transition, but a welcome one, to be sure. But that doesn’t mean she will be totally removed from the sport she loves.

“I have coaches reaching out to me to give, like, TED talks to their teams (about recruiting),” O’Neil said.

First Team

Rhegan O’Neil, Kalama

The Player of the Year in the Central 2B League, and a first-team All-State selection, O’Neil had 801 assists, 195 digs and 46 aces. She also more than doubled the second-most service attempts on the Chinooks with 405 offerings from the stripe.

Presley Nippert, Kelso

A first-team All-League selection the senior in the middle led the Lassies with a team-high 392 kills and a hitting percentage of .282. She also posted 55 blocks in the battle at the net.

Kendal Collins, Kalama

A first-team All-State and first-team All-League selection as a senior, Collins was a two-way star for the Chinooks. She posted 241 kills (.352 percentage) with 264 digs and played far taller than her 5-foot-8 frame with 54 solo blocks.

Ali Milspaugh, Mark Morris

A first-team All-League junior, Milspaugh recorded 159 kills and 69 blocks in the middle for the Monarchs as they fought through a fierce league schedule all the way to trophy day at State.

Paige Kessler, Castle Rock

The 1A Trico League Defensive MVP, a first-team All-State and first-team All-League senior, Kessler helped lead the Rockets to a sixth-place finish at the 1A state tournament this fall. Full season stats were not made available to The Daily News.

Emily Thompson, Kelso

The 3A GSHL honorable mention all-league setter totaled 486 assists, 42 dump kills and hit at an efficient .409 clip to help the Lassies secure a State trophy.

Second Rotation

Kendal Blondin, Mark Morris

Blondin notched 306 assists for the Monarchs in a second-team All-League campaign. She was a steady presence for Mark Morris as they finished third in league and seventh at State.

Kaylin Shrives, Naselle

A first-team All-State and first-team All-League performer, Shrives led the Comets with 385 kills at a .292 hitting clip and added 74 aces for good measure.

Irene Martinez, Kalama

The second-team All-State and first-team All-League senior led the Chinooks with 266 kills while swinging at a .314 clip from the outside. Martinez was instrumental in Kalama's attack on their way to an undefeated league title and a State trophy.

Annalee Johnson, Kelso

The master-serving second-team All-League senior led Kelso with 84 aces in 94 total games on the year and helped keep the Lassies on the attack all the way to trophy day at State.

Bella Colombo, Naselle

A first-team all-league setter, Colombo had 959 assists with 98 aces for the Comets as they finished second in league, second at Districts and fifth at State.

Olivia Chilton, Kelso

The junior racked up 118 blocks in the middle for Kelso and notched 88 kills as the Hilanders made their run through the 3A GSHL and earned a trophy at the state tournament.

Brynn Tarabochia, Naselle

An All-State selection at the 1B level and first team All-League pick in the 1B Columbia Valley League, Tarabochia did a little bit of everything for the Comets on their way to a State trophy. The senior LCC commit posted 95 aces with 215 aces, 106 assists and 455 digs.