Hoping to carry over momentum from a sweep over Hudson’s Bay on Thursday, Woodland traveled to Fort Vancouver where it fell in four sets by scores of 26-24, 14-25, 25-19 and 25-18.

“The Beavers could not get all cylinders going,” Woodland coach Marcy Gilchrist noted. “With a couple players out sick, we had to make alterations to our typical lineup. Fort came out ready to play and were on the attack.”

Setter Ava Johnson dished out 17 assists and 10 digs while leading hitter Jenna Starr delivered 11 kills, 10 digs and one block in the loss for the Beavers. Lily Wear added seven kills and eight digs.

“We had some good runs, but made too many errors to keep a solid flow on the court,” Gilchrest added. “I’m looking forward to our match at Kalama. It gives us more opportunities to learn and work out some of the kinks.”

Woodland (1-2 league) was scheduled to play at Kalama on Monday for a non-league showdown at 7 p.m.

Toledo takes 3rd at Adna Invite

Competing in the Adna volleyball invitational tournament, Toledo placed third behind first-place Adna and 1A Tenino, Saturday.

The tournament field consisted of eight schools with the teams battling in single-set matches.

The Riverhawks concluded their tournament with a 5-5 record over 10 sets played. The team went 0-3 versus Adna, 1-1 against Montesano and earned victories over Winlock (25-22), Ilwaco (25-15), Morton-White Pass (25-15) and Onalaska (25-12).

Toledo’s best game against the hometown Pirates was an 8-point loss.

Toledo was led by its eighth-grade birthday girl Ellie Fallon who provided 22 kills on 64 attempts, seven aces and four blocks over the span of 160 points she was on the court for. Stefa Arceo-Hanson had 17 kills on 56 attempts and Jordynne Hensley added 14 kills.

Toledo will host Eatonville on Wednesday at 7 p.m.