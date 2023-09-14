Fresh off a third-place showing at the Adna Tournament over the weekend, Jordynne Hensley and Toledo made their home debut in impressive fashion with a clean three-set sweep of Eatonville, Wednesday by scores of 25-22, 25-15 and 25-9.

Hensley led the Riverhawks with seven kills on 15 attempts for a .400 hitting efficiency. Irys Diegro added four kills on nine attempts and two blocks and Stefa Arceo-Hansen had a team-high 13 digs.

“I felt early they were nervous playing our first home game of the season,” Toledo coach Kelli Larson said. “We made some silly errors and then really came together as a team later as the match wore on. We missed a lot of serves in the first two (sets).”

Riverhawks setter Whitney Olson delivered 19 assists as she spread the ball around to each pin making it tough on the Eatonville defense.

“Offensively, our setter, Whitney Olson, did a very good job of moving the ball around. We had kills from left, middle and right,” said Larson. “I want to see the defensive side of things improve. But tonight was really the first night where they started to gel and trust each other as a team. That was very encouraging to me.”

Toledo (1-1 overall) is back at home on Tuesday to face Rainier at 7 p.m.

Toutle Lake falls to La Center

Toutle Lake dropped a nonconference match to La Center in four sets on Tuesday night by scores of 25-22, 23-25, 25-18 and 25-22.

Ileigh Lynn and Grace Hadaller provided a team-high nine kills for the Fighting Ducks and Layni Brandhorst chipped in eight kills.

Defensively, the Ducks were led by Lainey Dean with 13 digs. Lynn and Kendal Dean each had 10 digs.

“The girls had some points where they started to show what they could do, but just couldn’t all get on the same page," said Toutle Lake coach Shannah Ford. "They will though, and I can’t wait for when they do, because they will be great.”

Toutle Lake (1-2 overall) will host Adna at home on Tuesday at 7 p.m.

Columbians sweep Neah-Kah-Nie

Rainier earned a three-set sweep of Neah-Kah-Nie on Wednesday in 3A-2 Coastal Range League volleyball play.

After starting the season in an 0-4 hole this season, Rainier has now won two straight matches without dropping a set.

“It was an overall team effort tonight. Every single girl contributed,” Rainier coach Angela Yeoman said. “We played smart ball. From our defense to our offense, everybody worked together."

Delaney Fortelney delivered a team-high nine kills and Lilli Dean had eight kills to lead the Columbians up front.

Setter Lacey Makinson was able to spread the wealth to eight different hitters for the Columbians, generating 23 assists on 70 sets.

"Our passes were on target, with libero, Nicole Hudson passing thirty-three for thirty-six, Delaney Fortelney twenty-one for twenty-three and Charlotte Wheeler seventeen for seventeen,” noted Yeoman.

Rainier (3-5 overall, 2-1 league) will head to Corbett on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. to continue league play.