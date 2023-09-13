R.A. Long returned to the win column with a 3-set victory against Hockinson on Tuesday. The Lumberjills won on the road by set scores of 25-22, 25-7 and 25-11 in the 2A Greater St. Helens League match.

Jillian Woodruff and Eve Huhta provided six kills apiece to lead the R.A. Long offense at the net.

“Tonight felt really good and was a complete team effort,” said R.A. Long coach Whitney Nailon. “It’s so nice to have such versatile players and be able to move our pin hitters around."

Lyla Khlee delivered six aces, a team-high 16 assists and three digs while Marissa Stacey had nine digs and Evelyn Ofstun had four kills and three blocks.

"We were dialed in on moving our offense around, minimizing service errors and focusing on staying disciplined on defense," Nailon added.

R.A. Long (3-2, 2-1 league) is set to host the undefeated defending State champions from Columbia River on Tuesday at 7 p.m.

Monarchs top Fort Vancouver

Aliyah Yaple slammed seven kills and three blocks to carry Mark Morris to an important league win over Fort Vancouver in three sets, Tuesday night. The Monarchs won their second match in a row, winning by scores of 25-15, 25-23 and 25-11.

“We played scrappy defense, put the ball away on offense, and stayed consistent most of the night,” Mark Morris coach Carmen Hewitt stated.

Laney Frasier added a team-high 13 assists and five kills while winning 10 points on serve for Mark Morris. Zoey Cole had six assists and continued to lead the Monarchs on the court with her energy. Evie Yanez and Grace Baxter each had strong nights on the right side defensively.

“Aliyah Yaple had a huge night for us. She is so consistent on the net. She also brings a great serve to keep pressure on the other side of the net," Hewitt added.

Mark Morris (2-2 league) is set to play at Woodland on Thursday at 7 p.m.

Clatskanie takes out Knappa

Behind the stellar play of sophomore Joey Sizemore, Clatskanie picked up a 4-set win against Knappa on its home court, Tuesday night, in 2A OSAA volleyball action.

Clatskanie won by scores of 25-14, 25-13, 18-25 and 25-17. The versatile Sizemore finished the match with seven kills on just 11 attempts, a team-high 17 assists and eight digs on the defensive end while keeping the energy high for the Tigers.

“Outstanding all around play from sophomore Joey Sizemore,” Clatskanie coach Amanda Baker said. “I’m so proud of how focused this young team is. They are setting their goals high and achieving them every day.”

Natalie Baker was strong in the serve-receive phase for the Tigers. She also led the offense with 10 kills to go with her 11 digs and four aces. Lacey Willis also had 10 kills and four blocks.

Clatskanie (5-3, 2-1 league) is scheduled to play at Mannahouse Academy on Thursday at 6:30 p.m.