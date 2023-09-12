The cold and flu season has left its virulent mark on the local volleyball scene, leaving both Woodland and Kalama with irregular lineups on Monday. With nwe rotation in play the Beavers fell at Kalama in three sets by scores of 25-23, 25-21 and 25-16 in a short a short-lived 8-Mile War.

Emily Capen was the stalwart for Kalama at the net with 13 kills and four digs while Adylyn Davenport added 12 digs and six kills. Setter Jacey Hutchinson dished out 16 assists and defensive specialist Taylor Hoggatt led with 12 digs to keep the Beavers at bay.

“We did a great job of passing and serving in this game,” Kalama coach Rebecca Clark said. “We also did a great job of finding holes in their defense and attacking accordingly. With half of the team being sick, I am super proud of how they played."

On the other side of the court, Woodland’s coach Marcy Gilchrist lamented her team’s unforced errors. That aforementioned youth and inexperience from a jerry-rigged lineup also conspired to keep the short handed Woodland side from firing on all cylinders.

“There were moments when you could see the positive flow of the team, but unfortunately too many unforced errors slowed down our momentum,” Woodland coach Marcy Gilchrist said.

Jenna Starr led the Beavs with eight kills and four aces while setter Emma Barrow dished out four assists and three aces. On defense, the Beavers were led by Brooke Hauge with four digs and Ava Johnson with three digs.

Gilchrest was also pleased with the effort of her bench and junior varsity players for stepping up in a rivalry match.

“I am grateful to have the depth and commitment from our JV team to step in on the day of a match to support our success," Gilchrest added. "This was a true program effort and I am excited to see what is to come.”

Kalama (2-1 overall) was set to host Castle Rock on Tuesday in another cross-classification matchup.

Woodland (1-3, 1-2 league) will return to the court for a key 2A Greater St. Helens League match on Thursday when it hosts Mark Morris at 7 p.m.

Kelso clobbers W.F. West

Following a sweep over Timberline at home last Thursday, Kelso continued its strong start to the season with a dominant 3-set sweep over W.F. West 25-8, 25-9 and 25-10 in Chehalis, Monday.

Royal Grafton led the Hilanders with 10 kills and a whopping .643 kill percentage. Grafton added five digs and 12 service points Olivia Chilton contributed six kills, five aces and 13 service points while Halle Johnson had 14 assists.

Defensively, the Hilanders’ leader was Hillary Zimmerman with six digs and Tru Bettineski had five digs.

Kelso (3-0 overall) was set to return to the court on Wednesday at home against 4A Union at 7 p.m.

MM gets over the hump at Bay

Mark Morris earned its first win of the season Monday evening when it beat Hudson’s Bay in comeback fashion on the road. The Monarchs won in five sets, after dropping the first two, with scores of 23-25, 18-25, 25-20, 25-19 and 15-6.

“Tonight we fought through a lot of things that didn’t go our way. It was a slow start, and we struggled to serve in the court,” Mark Morris coach Carmen Hewitt said. “My message was to clean up our side of the net and we would be successful."

Senior Maddy Hetland led the way for the Monarchs with 13 kills and five aces. Laney Frasier added nine kills and 14 assists, Zoey Cole had 12 assists and Aliyah Yaple had four kills and seven blocks for Mark Moris.

On defense, Mark Morris was led by Dakota Massey with 10 digs.

Frasier provided three key dump kills in the critical third set which helped Mark Morris cling to a small lead and eventually force the match to a fourth set and beyond.

"Aliyah Yaple was big for us in serve/receive as well as blocks," Hewitt noted. "Maddy Hetland kept us in the game offensively. Zoey Cole had a great night. She delivered the ball well in her sets and kept us competitive from the serve line.”

Mark Morris (1-2 league) will host Fort Vancouver on Tuesday at 7 p.m., before heading to Woodland on Thursday.

Jills let King’s Way get away

Playing in its first match since losing star senior Kamia Tootoosis-Didier to an ankle injury, R.A. Long dropped a non-league match to 1A King’s Way Christian in five sets, Monday night, at The Lumberdome. After winning the first set the Lumberjills fell by scores of 15-25, 25-22, 18-25, 25-16 and 15-12.

Harli Witham and Macy Graichen led the Jills with eight kills apiece. Witham also had 14 digs while Marissa Stacey had 19 digs. Lyla Khlee had 10 assists and Jillian Woodruff added four kills and eight assists.

“We battled but came up short (by) giving them too many points,” R.A. Long coach Whitney Nailon said. “With Kamia out, we relied on everyone to fill in and we did, just not consistently. I’m okay with that, because those are things we can fix in practice. We’ll be back at it tomorrow and ready for league (play).”

R.A. Long (2-2, 2-1 league) was headed to Hockinson on Tuesday, with a bye on Thursday.

Fightin’ Ducks fall at Napavine

Toutle Lake was overcome in a closely contested five-set match at Napavine on Monday. The Ducks won the second and third sets but dropped the match by scores of 25-23, 23-25, 17-25, 25-17 and 15-10.

Grace Hadaller led the Ducks with 15 kills and Layni Brandhorst slammed an additional nine kills. Ileigh Lynn led the Ducks in the serve-receive phase where she provided the most digs. Setter Kendal Dean had 24 assists and four digs.

Toutle Lake (1-1 overall) will head to La Center on Tuesday, before hosting Castle Rock at 7 p.m. on Thursday.

Comets sweep up Wahkiakum

Behind the 12 kills and seven digs of Brooke Davis, the Comets swept aside Wahkiakum in three sets by scores of 25-10, 25-20 and 25-16 in the non-league match, Monday, in Naselle.

“We were home, (which) explains why the first set was lights out for us,” Naselle coach Rebekah Wirkkala said.

Kayli Wirkkala had a great all around match where she added four aces, four kills, six assists and four digs to the Naselle cause. The Comets also got seven kills and five aces from Nicole Steener, while Mylinh Schell provided 19 assists and five digs. Gladys Wilson was also a force on offense for the Comets with her five kills.

“We have three main varsity returners, but as you know our team last year didn't require much subbing; therefore we are a brand new 'young' team,'" coach Wirkkala said. "The Yakima Sundome Festival last week helped them bond and work out a few kinks.”

The Mules are also going through their own growing pains, but Wirkkala isn't too worried about the future of Wahkiakum volleyball.

"Wahkiakum is always scrappy and full of good defenders," the Comets coach said. "Kayli and Linda are great coaches and their team is always fun to play against with longer rallies and scrappy play."

Naselle (1-1 overall) is set to return to the court on Thursday at Firm Foundation Christian at 7 p.m.

Wahkiakum (0-3) will play at Onalaska on Sep. 19.