High School volleyball: Kalama continues dominant run with Lumberjill Invite title

Though it finally encountered some adversity, Kalama and its senior-laden volleyball squad showed championship mettle in order to overcome, and ultimately triumph, at the R.A. Long Invite, Saturday.

Kalama won the eight-team tournament after escaping pool play on positive set points after it lost both sets to La Center 27-25, 25-19, and one to Toutle Lake 25-19.

But despite being without one of its senior starters in Kendal Collins, the Chinooks found their form to win six of seven sets in the single-elimination knockout bracket. That run included a victory over La Center in their rematch in two tightly-contested sets, 25-23 and 25-22.

The Chinooks, who led the Central 2B League with a record of 4-0, were tested by both La Center and Mossyrock in the knockout stage but rose to the occasion.

“(The girls) were a little discombobulated and play wasn’t the best for us in pool play,” Kalama head coach Jeni O’Neil said. “We were able to regroup going into bracket and took care of business against Toutle, a tough Mossyrock squad and a big La Center team in the finals.”

Alena Ross led the Chinooks with 39 kills and added 27 digs. Irene Martinez added 30 kills and Ella Capen provided 25 kills. Rhegan O'Neil provided 91 assists to go with 28 digs and 20 kills throughout the day.

Meanwhile, the tournament’s hosts from R.A. Long settled for fourth place after falling in straight sets to Mossyrock 25-14, 25-15. To get there, the Lumberjills beat Northwest Christian twice (in pool play and then first round in the knockout stage) by scores of 25-21, 25-22, and 25-13, 25-20. After knocking out Northwest Christian, R.A. Long advanced to play La Center where it lost 25-13 and 25-16.

Kamia Tootoosis-Didier led the Lumberjills with 40 kills over the six matches, while Lyla Khlee dished out 56 assists. Harli Witham had 28 digs and 14 kills.

“This was exactly what I hoped to get out of this tournament,” R.A. Long head coach Whitney Nailon said. “We are quick to be able to adjust on all aspects of our game. If one person struggles on serve/receive or hitting, we can adjust on the fly and I don’t see many other teams being that versatile."

The eight teams participating in the tournament included Kalama, R.A. Long, Toutle Lake, Mossyrock, Northwest Christian, La Center, Toledo and Willapa Valley.

The C2BL duo of Toledo and Toutle Lake were both eliminated from the tournament after pool play. No stats were available for their matches.

Kalama returns to the court on Tuesday at Adna, while R.A. Long will look to earn a critical league win on the road at Woodland on Tuesday.

After spending a full day covering the particulars of running a tournament split between The Lumberdome and Monticello Middle School, the Lumberjills are looking forward to letting someone else get the nets ready next week.

"We continued to get better as the day went on and that leaves us in a great place to finish the first round of league play," Nailon said.