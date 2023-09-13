KALAMA — Kynsi Bayes did a little bit of everything to help her Castle Rock volleyball team secure a three set sweep over Kalama, Tuesday night.

The senior setter/right back/middle block racked up 14 kills, 10 assists, 10 digs, five blocks and three aces. If it were basketball, she’d be lauded for a triple-double. In volleyball, she quietly makes her six rotations while leading her team with her hustle and court instincts.

Bayes and the Rockets defeated Kalama by scores of 25-12, 25-16 and 25-19. Castle Rock coach Tina Langdon said her two captains led the way for the Rockets again in the team’s second match of the season.

“I’ve got to say captains Layni Logan — cool, calm and collected always — and Kynsi Bayes (were the difference)," Langdon said. "She’s stepping in as a setter, (also an) opportunity (as the) middle front (and) right back. She’s just so versatile, I love it."

Bayes was instrumental early with her net presence as Castle Rock opened up a 6-1 lead in the first set of the match. She racked up an early kill and a pair of assists as the Rockets exploited the defensive lapses on Kalama’s end of the court.

As the match wore on, Bayes’ experience continued to shine through on the court, especially in the longer rallies. Her sets were well placed while her net presence constantly made things difficult for a smaller Kalama front line. The Chinooks' tallest players are 5-foot-9 sophomore Emily Capen and 5-foot-8 middle Lily Harvill, another sophomore.

Kalama struggled with its defense and eliminating errors on the offensive end. Castle Rock was simply more court aware while the Chinooks sent too many balls out of play. Castle Rock took the first two sets without much fight before Kalama picked its game up in the third set, leading 16-14 at one point.

The fight and overall emotion that the Chinooks brought in the third set was highly encouraging to their first-year head coach Rebecca Clark.

“I will say that last set felt good,” stated Clark. “Them being such a young team, I feel like that is huge. They could have just totally rolled over and they didn’t. They fought hard, so I’m proud of them.”

Capen led the Chinooks with seven kills while libero Taylor Hoggatt had 27 digs as she dove all over the court. Setters Kenna Lutgen and Jacey Hutchinson each had seven assists to drive the Chinooks offense, and Ady Davenport had 13 digs and five kills.

Meanwhile, Harvill, the Chinooks’ middle, wasn’t able to make a huge mark on the stat sheet Tuesday night, but she still left her mark in her coach's mind.

“My sophomore middle, (Lily Harvill), really impressed me tonight (by) just bringing a lot of energy," Clark said. "(She) had some really quality swings and some blocks, (too)."

While Kalama pushed Castle Rock in the third set, Bayes and the Rockets were able to keep their composure, win a pair of long rallies and eventually regain the lead at 18-17 before finishing the match off with a 25-19 win.

The Rockets did so while employing its fourth different lineup in the back line configuration over the course of six games, including the preseason. Coach Langdon noted that she was pleased by the execution she saw with the new set up.

“I like what I see (in the) serve-receive (phase). I tried pulling my setter up,” said Langdon. “We have three new setters this year that we are working into the rotation. (They have been) phenomenal. No drama, just solid kids all the way around. Super respectful, hustlers, excited… all the things. They’re amazing. I’m really proud of them.”

In addition to Bayes’ numbers, the Rockets were led by Halle Hill who dished out 15 assists and 11 digs while Bailey Sibbett led with 22 digs. Paige Ogden provided 18 digs and three aces for the Rockets.

Coach Langdon, in her first year running the Rockests, noted the win on the road against Kalama was impressive for her team this early in the season.

“It is. We have a lot of respect for Kalama and the program here, so just being able to play them, giving us a tough game, I really appreciate that,” said Langdon. “It’s a strong program, so I don’t take that lightly.”

As for the youthful Chinooks, four games in there’s still plenty to learn.

“There was a lot of good parts to our serve/receive, but unfortunately we get in these five-point deficits, like we go on these runs and we can’t bounce back very good yet,” Clark stated. “That’s something I talked about out there; once there’s an error, not (to) go down and have such repetitive errors."

Kalama (2-2) will host Napavine on Tuesday at 7 p.m. as it opens league play.

Castle Rock (2-0 overall) will return to the court on Thursday at Toutle Lake at 7 p.m.