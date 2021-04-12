Clatskanie volleyball places fourth at State

Creswell, Ore. — In the opening set of their bronze medal match on Saturday the Tigers went toe-to-toe with the two-time defending State champions.
Each side exchanged blows down the stretch. Olivia Sprague served brilliantly, Shelby Blodgett added a plethora of kills, and the Tigers, fired up from their semifinal loss earlier in the day won the first set 25-22.
An unlikely hero for Clatskanie was Kylie Thomas, who scored several key points on the outside for the Tigers in the opening set. But a volleyball team can only run on fire for so long and the hot streak that Clatskanie had been riding all the way through the playoffs was all of a sudden out of steam as Santiam Christian claimed the State third place game 22-25, 25-11, 25-10, 25-17.
In the second set, the Tigers experienced some vivid flashbacks of their state quarterfinal match with Yamhill-Carlton. Like last week, the Tigers got off to a slow start in the second set, allowing SC to build a large lead. Just like that, the Eagles had claimed a 25-11 victory and tied the match up at one set apiece.
The Tigers then looked to summon the same form they used against YC one week previous, as they hoped to storm back to take the final two sets for the match.
The story didn’t turn out that way.
Unfortunately for Clatskanie, the Eagles stormed out to a 9-0 lead in the third set and never looked back. SC was working the ball through Oregon State commit Emily Bourne and they continued to keep their foot on the gas to win the set 25-10.
Down 2-1, the Tigers played a stronger fourth set but it wasn’t enough to fuel a comeback. The experience of the Eagles was what sealed the outcome as SC went on to win the final set of the season 25-17.
The loss left the Tigers with a fourth place finish at State and all of Clatskanie knows that’s nothing to hang one’s head about. The Tigers defeated Rainier to get their season started and kept on winning until they had claimed a league title.
And now, for the first time since 2003, the school will have to take down the volleyball banner in order to add this year’s team to the list.
Cascade Christian crushes Clatskanie’s title dreams
The Tigers’ hopes of reaching the State title game came to a screeching halt here in Creswell, Ore., Saturday as the Tigers (8-5) battled hard but were ultimately swept by the undefeated Cascade Christian Challengers (15-0), 25-12, 25-17, 25-17.
The Tigers fell short of their goal to reach the State title game, but were set to battle for third place later this afternoon. If Clatskanie can secure a victory in its next match, it would be their highest finish since 1995. If they drop the third place match, they’ll still have their best finish since 1996.
In the day’s opening set, the Tigers stormed out to a promising start by grabbing an early 7-3 lead. Clatskanie was firing on all cylinders through the first 10 points but the Challengers quickly settled into the game, going on a 7-3 run of their own to put the Tigers back on their heels. With the score knotted at 10-10, an 11-0 run from the Challengers secured a lead they would never look back on.
Trailing by a set, the Tigers’ backs were clearly against the wall in their attempt to advance to the school’s first-ever volleyball State championship game.
Unfortunately for the underdog Tigers and their gameplan, the Challengers hit the ball with a load of venom, and made it extremely tough on Clatskanie to rotate. As such, Cascade Christian jumped out to an early 16-6 second set lead. Clatskanie was able cut the deficit to 18-10, but a final Challenger run allowed them to claim their second 25-12 set win of the afternoon.
In the third set, Cascade Christian stormed out to a 10-3 lead they’d never look back on. The Challengers’ seven seniors proved to be the difference over a Clatskanie side that only had three of their own. The Challengers kept the pressure on all the way through and claimed their spot in the State title game with a 25-17 set win.
“I’m still extremely proud of our girls,” Clatskanie coach Amanda Baker said. “We hadn’t faced a team with the skill level they have and it’s something very hard to prep for. I still believe we played great defense and dug the ball very well.”