Clatskanie volleyball places fourth at State

Down 2-1, the Tigers played a stronger fourth set but it wasn’t enough to fuel a comeback. The experience of the Eagles was what sealed the outcome as SC went on to win the final set of the season 25-17.

The loss left the Tigers with a fourth place finish at State and all of Clatskanie knows that’s nothing to hang one’s head about. The Tigers defeated Rainier to get their season started and kept on winning until they had claimed a league title.

And now, for the first time since 2003, the school will have to take down the volleyball banner in order to add this year’s team to the list.

Cascade Christian crushes Clatskanie’s title dreams

The Tigers’ hopes of reaching the State title game came to a screeching halt here in Creswell, Ore., Saturday as the Tigers (8-5) battled hard but were ultimately swept by the undefeated Cascade Christian Challengers (15-0), 25-12, 25-17, 25-17.

The Tigers fell short of their goal to reach the State title game, but were set to battle for third place later this afternoon. If Clatskanie can secure a victory in its next match, it would be their highest finish since 1995. If they drop the third place match, they’ll still have their best finish since 1996.