Behind the 11 kills of junior Natalie Baker, Clatskanie rolled to a three-set sweep of rival Rainier in its season opener by scores of 25-16, 25-10 and 25-22.

The two teams played an endowment game after a third school dropped out of the scheduled jamboree at “The Barn” on Bryant Street.

Baker netted 11 kills on 22 attempts. She also provided 11 digs, six aces and three blocks. Sophomore Joey Sizemore had three kills and 12 assists and freshman Olivia George added five kills on her 10 strikes.

“Great leadership for my young crew from co-captains Natalie and Jadee and amazing team effort by all,” Clatskanie coach Amanda Baker said. “Kudos to my freshmen for showing up strong and having a huge impact on the court.”

The three-set win over an upper division foe is a strong start to the season for a relatively young Tigers squad.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to The Daily News.

“I am looking forward to the rest of the season,” Baker said. “Tonight was an incredible team effort, and I am so impressed with how well they came together in such a short time. (There is) a lot to look forward to.”

Clatskanie (1-0 overall) and Rainier (0-1 overall) will each return to the court Saturday for a tournament in Warrenton, beginning at 9 a.m.