Clatskanie clinches spot in State semis with win over Yamhill-Carlton

Clatskanie — Clatskanie’s improbable postseason run continued Tuesday, as they knocked off Yamhill-Carlton in four sets to advance to the OSAA semifinals. The Tigers, who hadn’t experienced a winning season in over a decade, now find themselves within two matches of their first ever State championship.

The Tigers, coming off a three-win Saturday in their league tournament, started off slow in the first set as Yamhill-Carlton quickly jumped out to an 18-12 lead. However, the small number of hometown students and fans allowed into the gymnasium did their best to will a Clatskanie comeback into existence, and the Tigers obliged by beginning to chip away.

A quick 9-3 run brought the score level at 21-all. Yamhill-Carlton was able to get all the way to set point, but as Clatskanie had done many times this year, they slammed the door on the visitors' hopes. Clatskanie was able to regain control behind the serve of Olivia Sprague and won the first set 26-24.

In the second set, YC sucked the life out of the Clatskanie crowd, jumping out to an early 9-1 lead. That early lead quickly ballooned all the way to 20-4, forcing a Clatskanie timeout. After that strategy session the Tigers picked it up a bit, but still fell 25-9, as the match evened up at one match each.